“The most difficult moment – ​​inflation and the rise of the main raw materials – is behind us. But even in the most difficult moment we continued to invest and focus on new markets. France and America above all, complicated markets, especially the transalpine one, but which we are sure will give us satisfaction over time”.

So in an interview with Verità&Affari, Alberto Bertone, president and managing director of Acqua Sant’Annaa 100% Italian brand leader in the mineral water market, illustrates the projects of the group which for months has been developing the best strategy to expand abroad.

In France, land of Evian and Perrier (Nestlè), is it a mission impossible?

“No, but certainly complex. The French are, rightly so, attached to their country and their products. There are very strong and very well-rooted brands, but we focus on quality and our specificities. We are a very light water with very low values ​​of fixed residues, ideal for children. In Italy we have focused on comparative advertising to make ourselves known, we would like to follow the same process abroad as well. Then we certainly don’t have the ambition to enter and overturn a market that has such a solid tradition, but to start setting foot beyond our borders”.

After all, there is not only France if the intention is to broaden the horizons outside Italy…

“We are trying to distribute Acqua Sant’Anna all over the world and for this reason we are looking for valid and capable distributors. Sometimes we find them and sometimes we don’t. Then in some countries, for example in America, we enter with our own strength by also making assumptions because we see that for tastes and ways of life we ​​can find ideal situations”.

Let’s go back to Italy. You helped your employees with anti-inflation bonuses and tried not to pass the price increases on to consumers, but then the step was inevitable.

“The most difficult moment is behind us, but in the last year we have suffered cost increases of at least 30% and in the end we were forced to raise prices by 10%. After all, everything is more expensive, from plastic to energy and transport. I’m not saying anything new, but to give you an idea: for electricity alone in 2022 we paid 25 million euros more than in 2021″.

Increases which then necessarily reflect on the budget accounts.

“We are not complaining, despite everything the revenues of 2022 are in line with those of 2021 (300 million euros and about 1.5 billion bottles sold), certainly the profit is decreasing, but it was inevitable. However, I repeat, I believe that one of our strengths was that we continued to invest despite the international economic situation not being the best”.

Going to Piazza Affari? Have you ever thought about it?

“Honestly not, because we don’t need to. Then nothing is excluded in life, but usually the stock market listing is linked to the need to find external financial resources for investments or M&A operations, we believe we can “do” with our own strength”.

But it does not rule out acquisitions.

“We are looking for new springs to buy. The problem is finding them for sale not only in Italy, we also evaluate opportunities abroad. At the moment there is nothing concrete, but it is certainly one of our goals”.

Just as one of your goals remains to introduce the security deposit on plastic bottles?

“If we want there to be no plastic bottles scattered in the environment, we have to give a value to this waste. So I ask: what could be better than having “receivers” where bottles are introduced and in exchange you receive a refund of 5 or 10 cents? There is a European directive which provides for it, but Italy is ready to vote against it”.