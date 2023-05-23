Bertram Rickmers: Hamburg shipowner dies at the age of 71

Dhe Hamburg shipowner Bertram Rickmers is dead. “Mr. Rickmers died unexpectedly at home on Monday night,” says a statement from the management of the Asian Spirit Steamship Company to the workforce, available to the German Press Agency. The 71-year-old was the head of the shipping company. First had the picture” reported. Accordingly, Rickmers fell down a flight of stairs in the family villa. From company circles there was talk of a tragic accident.

“At this hour our thoughts are primarily with Bertram Rickmers’ wife Franziska, his three children and five grandchildren, for whom we extend our deepest sympathy,” the statement to the workforce continues.

Rickmers came from a Hamburg shipowner dynasty. Rickmers Holding AG, which he manages, filed for bankruptcy in 2017 after HSH Nordbank, one of the major creditors, rejected an out-of-court restructuring plan. However, the shipping company was not wound up and was able to continue with a new owner.