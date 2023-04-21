Bes report, dramatic data on female employment. The lowest in the EU

Bes report, out of 86 indicators only 29 improve for Italians

Il Bes report on the conditions of ours Village indicates a real situation worryingare 86 indicators the data compared to pre-Covid they have deteriorated a lot different sectors. What comes out really badly – we read in Il Sole 24 – are above all the donne. The analysis by gender indicates a gap which sees them penalized compared to men, solo 26 indicators register a gender equality. For work, the Italian employment rate in 2022 is around 10 points percentages lower compared to that European medium (74.7%), with a particularly marked distance between women (55% in Italy, compared to 69.4% of the EU average). The excess mortality associated with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in 2020 a reduction from the life expectancy at birth of more than one year of life (82.1 years compared to 83.2 in 2019), only partially recovered in 2021 (82.5 years) and in 2022 (82.6).

In the 2022the gender gap returns to the pre-pandemic level (4.3 years), after having undergone an expansion in the previous two years. The territorial analysis – reads the Report and reports it from Il Sole – highlights how in 2022 no region has returned to the levels of average life waiting for 2019; only a few have largely recovered the years of life lost during the pandemic biennium. Overall, the changes in life expectancy recorded between 2020 and 2022 change very little the geography of expected average life, consolidating the well-known inequalities territories that see the Campania with the lowest life expectancy at birth (80.9 years), almost three years less than in Trento (84.0 years). And again: in 2022, life expectancy in good health is estimated at 60.1 years. The trend of this indicator – explains Istat – marked a breaking point after the pandemic for the opposite trends of the two components of the indicator (life expectancy and prevalence of perceived good health).

