Best Biotech Stocks: Which Should You Choose to Invest?

Have you heard of Biotech shares and have you become so curious that you want to see more clearly and want to know which companies in this field are performing best?

Biotechnology is the “fusion” of biology and technology. When we talk about the best Biotech shareswe are referring precisely to those companies that are able to combine these two scientific disciplines into one, and to make this their business.

If you want to know which companies could give you great satisfaction in terms of returns, you just have to continue reading the article, where you will find an introduction to the sector, the 5 best companies in the sector and finally mine opinions about.

Biotech: definition and business sectors

The biotechnology indicates the technological applications of biology, when the triggering of processes that use biological systems and living organisms can produce new or modified products or processes.

Biotechnologies are used in agriculture: they make it possible to insert specific genes into plants that also come from very different species, whose function is known to transmit information to subsequent generations.

In addition to agri-food sector biotechnologies are used for the disposal of Organic wasteas well as in the medical and pharmaceutical sector.

If we think about the GMO (genetically modified organisms) are also part of biotechnology.

A new branch recently born is also there bioinformatica.

But what does biotechnology make use of?

The main tool is genetic engineering, i.e. they manipulate DNA in order to be able to build new genetic information. By manipulating DNA in genetic engineering laboratories, new genes or entire organisms that have never existed before are built.

If you decide to invest in biotech companiesyou will find yourself betting on companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies to treat diseases and certain medical conditions (also for this reason these stocks have continued to be at the center of the market during the pandemic).

We are talking about large established and solid companies that are developing drugs and technologies, but the industry also includes small start-ups which obviously need to be given more attention.

An important distinction to keep in mind is that if you decide to invest in these companies, you must know that you are not investing in pharmaceutical companies (as it is easy to get confused) but you are investing in the sector where the use of technology is applied to beings living beings, and that it is not just a question of companies engaged in the medical field.

We have seen how the agri-food sector is one of the most recognized fields of action biotech companiesbut we could also talk about bioenergy and some biomass, as well as the marine sector, where products and technologies are developed using marine organisms.

You will surely have understood that biotech is a very varied and very attractive sector, in fact in recent times many investors have become interested in this sector and have decided to focus on it.

Best biotech stocks

Now let’s see a little insight into which I will introduce you 5 Biotech companies which have growth potential and which you should focus on if interested in the sector.

Biogen

It is an American multinational company that deals with biotechnology and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The company specializes in discovering, developing and delivering neurological disease treatment therapies to patients around the world.

It was founded in 1978 in Geneva and after some acquisitions, including that of 2003 by IDEC Pharmaceuticalshas become the third largest biotechnology company in the world.

Breaking news came in 2014, when Biogen announced that its Alzheimer’s drug Aducanumab was undergoing a late-stage trial of its treatment after good early-stage results.

His capitalization is equal to 44.81 billion dollars, and a share costs about 310 dollars.

Il graphic shows us a positive performance, with +13.56% from the beginning of the year to date.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

It is a’listed pharmaceutical company which develops pharmacological treatments for genetically defined diseases such as hemolytic anemia and sickle cell anemia.

The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In 2017, the company raised $250 million in a stock offering in anticipation of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a drug to treat patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

In 2021, the company achieved net income of $1.9 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

From the graph we can see that it had a period of discount but which has recovered, and we emphasize that it is a title convenient in terms of the low price/earnings ratio (P/E) over 12 months, i.e. by paying less for each dollar of profit generated, the dividends received are higher.

Il prezzo it’s about $25 a share currently, while its market capitalization it stands at 1.41 billion dollars. The stock has been on the upswing for the past month, since we can record a +12,69%.

Gilead Sciences

It is a US company of biopharmaceutical active in the research, development and marketing of drugs.

It mainly focuses on manufacturing antiviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV, hepatitis B, C, and also influenza.

The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

A share costs 71 euros today, and in the last year it has registered a +18,73%.

Novartis

It is based in Switzerland and was founded in 1996: the company has its business sui pharmaceutical productsbiotech, and also specializes in eye care.

In terms of numbers, we are talking about the second largest pharmaceutical multinational in the world by turnover after Pfizer: in 2016 its turnover reached 48.5 billion dollars.

It is expanding as a presence in emerging markets where there is a high demand for drugs and medicines as well as healthcare, such as in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Il graphic shows a peak which occurred in March, with a recovery which, however, seems to have been constant since then, so much so that since the beginning of the year we can record a +11.85%.

Il stock price it’s about $103.

Modern

The Moderna stock shows a very strong rise especially from June 2021, therefore thanks to the administration of the anti-Covid vaccines.

The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the United States, and is one of the most innovative in the Biotech world.

It was founded in 2010, and is particularly active in the research and development of medicines based onMessenger RNA (mRNA).

However, its shares cost 120 euros, so we are still talking about a high price that perhaps not all investors can afford.

Should you invest in biotech stocks? Opinions

After analyzing the best stocks Biotech on which to invest, I can now provide you with mine opinions about.

Companies that are part of this sector usually operate large numbers investments in research and development, for quite clear reasons: they must finance the research to discover new drugs, perfect them, to improve existing drugs and to find new treatments and new products.

This sometimes results in low profits for companies, and this is the main cause of the volatility of these companies’ stock prices.

The volatility is one of the critical issues to be monitored when and if one decides to invest in these specific companies: attention must also be paid to clinical failures, product approval limits, as well as the loss of exclusivity or expiry of the patent.

These are all problems that can arise and that could impact the performance of the title.

Il risk of failure clinical is tangible and dangerous: if a company fails and collects a failure from a clinical study, then there will be problems in the investment.

So how to invest?

One piece of advice is perhaps to avoid investing in companies that only have experimental drugs in the preclinical phase since it is a risky and risky investment; I also recommend avoiding start-ups that are too small and poorly capitalized, which are inevitably more risky.

The ideal would be to choose some structured companies, like the ones I’ve proposed to you, who have a certain source of income and who don’t base their income only on experimental drugs. They must be able to offer long-term stability, and returns that are not too fluctuating.

The period seems to be positive and propitious for making an investment in these companies as especially in times like the one we are experiencing, of the Coronavirus pandemic, these companies see their value grow and increase also thanks to the interest of investors.

Focus on biotech giantswho are able to bear the losses and also to cover the period and costs resulting from the research periods, thanks to the secure income of approved drugs.

Overall I think the Biotech shares interesting for investors, especially in a period like this. I always remind you to diversify your portfolio, since, even if the sector is valid, the risks of an investment must always be taken into consideration.

If you are thinking of investing and you are a beginner, in order not to be caught unprepared, first of all you should learn to “get to know yourself” and define a strategy that will make your investment more prudent and more aware.

