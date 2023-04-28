Best Borsa Italiana ETFs 2023: Tips for Effective Investing

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

What are the best ETFs which can be purchased at Italian Stock Exchange? In this article I will provide you with a series of resources to buy ETFs in Milan effectively. Let’s start!

ETF Plus – Borsa Italiana’s Electronic Market

ETFs are purchased on the denominated electronic market ETFs More and managed by Borsa Italiana.

Obviously, purchases are made mainly online given the high level of investor activity through authorized banks and platforms.

On the Borsa Italiana website, you can select the appropriate item from the menu to get an overview of the various instruments.

Italian ETFs: how many are there?

If you are looking for passively managed funds to invest in, you may be interested in getting a rough idea of ​​the number of ETF that you can find listed on Borsa Italiana.

Currently in Italy it is possible to choose between approx 1.700 ETF: it is a truly remarkable volume.

The greatest ETF assets under management are those that replicate the S&P 500 index, such as theiShares Core S&P 500. Investing in a fund with such a large amount under management can be a good idea to reduce the difference between the purchase price and the sale price, and moreover choosing a fund of such a large size also protects you from possible liquidations (since that an ETF with a small amount under management can sometimes experience unwanted liquidations).

Best ETFs on Borsa Italiana

In the light of my many years of experience, I can tell you with confidence that you have a huge assortment on the main square of our country. Personally, in fact, I tend to prefer instruments listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

Given the assortment, therefore, I refer you to a series of lists of tools that I have spoken about and that you can evaluate:

Find ETC and ETF reviews here raw material:

In addition, then, I created descriptive cards of the main companies that create and distribute ETFs on the stock exchange:

I suggest you also take a look at theVanguard life strategy ETFsa particular strategy made available by the investment company.

Tips for investing better

