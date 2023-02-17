Wall Street down, inflation is more resilient than expected

Closure on the rise for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges despite the negative performance of Wall Street which is weighed down by producer prices, which are stronger than expected. It means that the battle against inflation is far from won and therefore the Fed will still be aggressive. Pink jersey in Milan, with the main Ftse Mib index gaining 1.16% to 27,853.74 points, on the levels of early January 2022. The 28,000 mark has practically been reached. Now the market race is getting tighter. A strong recovery only when the 28,200/28,500 threshold is exceeded. On the shields for Tenaris (+8%) which recorded a record net profit of 2.55 billion in 2022. Strong purchases also on Unicredit (+4.2%) and Pirelli (+3.3%), on which the market appeal did not fail after the reference shareholder Sinochem declared that it has no plans to sell its stake in the group.

THE VERY HOT DAY IN PIAZZA AFFARI

STM

Bernstein raises the target from 45 to 55 eu, confirms the Outperform rating. Closing at €46.72 (+1.09%)

TENARIS

Beats expectations with 2022 accounts e provides a positive forecast for 2023. The action today was the star of the market closing at €17.68 (+7.63%)

BONDS

The spread is down to 185 basis pointswith the yield of the BTP at 4.34% on the secondary market. The US T Bond trades at 3.83%. Cleveland Federal Reserve Chair Loretta Mester said the US central bank could become more aggressive with rate hikes if inflation, as seems likely, surprises to the upside. “It won’t always be about 25 basis point rate hikes – said Mester – We can move faster” and this could be the case if inflation becomes stronger than expected”.

PETROLIUM

E’ on the rise by 0.2%.

GAS

It’s down 4%

CURRENCIES

The euro lost ground against the dollar, moving further away from the nine-month high of 1.1034 reached on February 2nd. Speculation is betting on the dollar waiting for the Fed to maintain its hawkish monetary policy after today’s strong macro data. The ECB for its part is maintaining its aggressive grip, despite signs that inflation may have peaked. President Christine Lagarde reiterated that the central bank will continue to raise rates to slow down price pressures. At the same time, board member Fabio Panetta suggested slowing down and avoiding committing to any future moves. The euro changed hands at 1.0671 dollars