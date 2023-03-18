Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you are looking for an online account for your company, you are in the right place because today we will see how to choose the company current accountwhat are the peculiarities of this type of account, what we need to pay attention to and more generally everything there is to know about it.

If you want to know, continue reading, because I have prepared a complete guide for you, which will allow you to choose the most suitable service for your business, be it a VAT numbera sole proprietorship or one S.r.l.

Best Offers to open a company account

Let’s see immediately which are the most suitable solutions that I have analyzed for you.

Qonto: ideal for SMEs and professionals

Honestly it is a project born in France and quickly established itself in our country as it was able to fill a void left by traditional banks.

The online account is designed for SMEs and freelancers, the interface is very nice and simple to use.

Combined with the account there is a Mastercard that can be used for online payments and via POS.

Since 2020 Qonto has an Italian IBAN, which also makes it easier to receive payments from its customers.

The free version with no fees can be a good opportunity to give it a try.

Tot. money

Until. offer the best of classic business current accounts in one modern banking offer: online account with Italian IBAN, credit card Visa Businessexpenses and receipts management, SEPA transfers, SDDproxies F24 e pagoPA.

By opening the account, the first month will be free.

B-ilty: the illimity company account

Il corporate account of illimity Bank, B-iltyoffers a wide range of products, such as POS service, financing and of course the account.

Opening it by 31/03/2023the fee is in promotion at €20 per month instead of €40.

You can choose from the option to support sustainability (B-green), or the one in favor of the innovation of your business (B-innovative).

N26 Business: ideale per i freelance

N26 is a German banking group that operates exclusively online and offers a company account however tailored to the needs of freelancers and small freelancers.

N26 Business offers the possibility of having a Mastercard card associated with 0.1% cashback, advanced management of expenses via the App, immediate statement of account, notifications of expenses in real time.

The cost profile is also interesting:

free ATM withdrawals across Europe;

withdrawals in foreign currency with a 1.7% flat fee;

free transfers.

It is an account that may be suitable for those who do not have to receive payments via POS and need management that is as cheap as it is quick. Then consider that since 2018 another service has been added to those offered by the bank, namely the possibility of paying with Google Pay.

It is a safe and secure payment method, which allows you to make your payments via mobile phone, without running any risk, thanks to the request for the phone unlock pin.

If you are young and dynamic, N26 it’s the account tailored for you because it allows you to manage your finances practically with your smartphone and, thanks to the MasterCard card, you can withdraw money for free anywhere in Europe, so it’s excellent even if you’re often abroad for business or pleasure.

Penta account: ideal for SMEs and Start-Ups

Penta is a company operating throughout Europe that provides various solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, start-ups and companies active in the tourism sector.

Penta characterizes its offer for the flexibility: you can start from the free version and add functions according to your actual use.

For example, the version dedicated to tourism operators is particularly convenient for managing collections, while the basic version provides company cards for employees and various advanced services that are often lacking in traditional Italian banking.

I am already 17 mila companies that have opened their own account, considering that the basic version is free, you could try it.

Opening a corporate account is a necessary choice

Because the law requires it for the companies they have legal personality and because even if we were VAT registered, it is always good practice to keep your personal accounts separate from those of the business.

In addition, those who do retail business will certainly need an account that allows you to match POS, without taking into account those who, among the freelancers, are required by law to accept card payments.

This means that the company current account is necessary for those who:

manages a company, whether commercial or not, especially in the case of joint-stock companies;

he is a merchant, whether in shops, restaurants, ice cream shops, pubs, bars;

he is a freelancer, and therefore works as a lawyer, accountant, labor consultant, notary;

is a freelancer who works directly with the public, such as doctors, dentists, etc.

It is therefore, in the case of company account, a necessity for practically all those who operate on the market. It is very difficult (and sometimes illegal) to operate without a separate account.

What features should your account have?

A company account needs several integrated services, especially if it were to be the account through which a company that has substantial trade operates:

transfers : they are the daily bread for payments and should possibly be included with reduced costs, or better still at no cost;

: they are the daily bread for payments and should possibly be included with reduced costs, or better still at no cost; credit card : indeed, more than one in the event that several employees who need to make purchases in the name and on behalf of the company should be on payroll;

: indeed, more than one in the event that several employees who need to make purchases in the name and on behalf of the company should be on payroll; POS : for all the categories that I have described above, or for all the categories that are forced to accept payments also by credit card;

: for all the categories that I have described above, or for all the categories that are forced to accept payments also by credit card; non-SEPA transfers at reasonable costs, obviously only if you have to trade with foreign countries, both incoming and outgoing;

at reasonable costs, obviously only if you have to trade with foreign countries, both incoming and outgoing; F24 payment : by now all banks offer it, but it is worth checking the costs and methods of access;

: by now all banks offer it, but it is worth checking the costs and methods of access; multichannel: that is, the possibility of operating via the internet, without having to send secretaries and employees around the banks for whole days.

It is a nucleus of standard features, which we absolutely cannot consider as waiverable.

Watch out: corporate accounts are on average much more expensive

It is worth remembering at this juncture that the company current account has much higher associated costs than consumer accounts, which are often now offered at no cost.

I’m not just talking about rental costs, however considerable, but also the costs associated with individual operations.

Since the costs are absolutely considerable, it is absolutely necessary to check before opening the bill.

In general, we can divide “companies” into two sections:

VAT number, sole proprietorship, freelancer : the law does not oblige you to have a full-fledged company account, I advise you to open a separate account in the name of the responsible person to save money or to evaluate one of the online zero-cost offers that I have shown you.

: the law does not oblige you to have a full-fledged company account, I advise you to open a separate account in the name of the responsible person to save money or to evaluate one of the online zero-cost offers that I have shown you. Company with legal personality: you can’t do anything about it, you must have a company account. If you have a low business volume, you can start with an online account like the ones shown or you can combine a low-cost account with the traditional one.

I hope this guide has been useful to you, good choice.

