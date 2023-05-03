Best Current Account for Young People of 2023: How to Choose?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

In the 2023 now everyone has one Bank account in the bank or almost. What is the best checking account for thuvani?

The solutions a zero expensesat least basically, there are many and very often they can be particularly interesting for the needs of those who prefer to operate online, using thehome banking.

In fact, on the internet, normal routine operations such as sending a bank transfer cost very little while in the branch it can be necessary to spend much more.

How to choose the ideal current account? In this article we will try to understand with a few simple tips how to identify the best bank or postal account for young people.

The ideas expressed are essentially good even for those who may not be young by birth but are able to use the internet well.

For the treatment of the various proposals, instead, I refer you to the reading of the section of My business dedicated you current accounts in which I identify the main proposals on the Italian market.

Let’s dive into our in-depth analysis now: I will only tell you about the best solutions of the moment and the current accounts that can be opened online.

Where to open a current account for young people? Let’s see it.

Ranking Best Account for Young People 2023 – Discover the Most Convenient Solutions

In the next few lines, I will provide you with useful advice for choosing and an analytical description of the best proposals on the Italian market at the moment. In this paragraph, in summary, I want to show you the best products chosen by My business.

Fertilizer Bonus: 20€ in cashbackannual costs 0€ Activate Now Tinaba N26 Standard Bonus: Opening online in just a few minutes, secure and free MasterCard debit card, zero management costs Open N26 Account Now! N26 You Bonus: 10% discount on Booking.com, commission-free withdrawals, Free travel insurance, Exclusive discounts Open N26 You Account Now! Current account Banca Widiba Bonus: 1.50% interest, 5% discount on motorway tolls in 2020Free Current Account, Free Withdrawals Open an Account with Banca Widiba Now! HYPE Start Bonus: opening for free €10 bonus with the code GIFT10 Request HYPE Start Free Now! HYPE Next Bonus: €20 Amazon voucher with the code AMAZON20Free top-ups up to €50,000, Buy and trade Bitcoins for free Activate Your HYPE Next Account Now! N26 Metal Bonus: 10% discount on Booking.com, unlimited withdrawals, 24-hour assistance, travel offers Activate N26 Metal Account Now! See also Taxation and businesses: the no of the industrialists, the yes of the artisans. Half-happy professionals

The Best Youth Accounts Chosen by Affari Miei

Below I report the best opportunities that I have selected for the needs of the youngest.

Let’s start.

Tinaba: the quick and easy account to use that gives you €10 in cashback

The letter Fertilizer it is the card associated with the account with Banca Profilo which offers all new customers an extremely versatile account. The card is perfect for making online purchases because MasterCard is therefore always accepted.

It is very versatile and is activated in a few simple steps that I report here:

Access the official site by clicking here;

Complete the procedure with all your data (including the address where you wish to receive the physical card);

Start using the account directly from your smartphone.

To take advantage of the bonus: you will need to enter the code, and your account status must be active, as well as top up as explained on the official page.

>> Activate Tinaba Free Now! <

N26: the current account on your smartphone

If you are young, you are certainly more familiar with mobile devices. It is certainly among the most interesting solutions for you N26the best european bank for smartphone.

Through a modern and safe system, it is possible to open a free account in just a few minutes 8 minutes. just one recognition selfies and filling out a convenient online form.

Before proceeding, make sure that you have your identity card or passport with you: since 2018 it is also possible to open an account with a traditional identity card, the activation process has improved a lot and it’s really done in no time.

Con N26 it is possible to carry out operations for free directly from the smartphone such as sending bank transfers and instant payments via the mobile address book, but also purchases thanks to the Google Pay: N26 customers can then access offers such as cashback and reserved discounts.

Furthermore, within 4 working days of opening the Free Mastercard card is delivered to make withdrawals while the IBAN Code is assigned within a few hours of recognition.

N26 offers 4 different types of accounts: from the a 0 Expenses completely free (valid for both the classic and Business versions) up to more advanced types of accounts with additional guarantees on purchases.

If you are looking for a account completely free and easy to manageN26 is one of the best solutions of 2018.

>> Open Free Account in 8 Minutes <

Hype Account Card

The first idea that comes to mind is the one mentioned in the previous paragraph. In fact, if you don’t have particularly complex needs, you could opt for an account card.

The best right now in Italy is without a doubt Hype. The card with IBAN allows you to carry out all the ordinary operations of a current account (transfers, payments, etc.) and can also be managed comfortably from your smartphone.

I advantagesIn summary, they are as follows:

opens in just 5 minutes online;

online; the opening is free ;

; no management fees are paid;

no documents need to be sent : immediately after completing the application, in fact, you receive a video call from the staff during which you have to show your documents;

: immediately after completing the application, in fact, you receive a video call from the staff during which you have to show your documents; it has all the typical functions of a current account, so you can receive your salary and make payments.

>> Request Hype Card Now!<

Watch out for current account costs

Also here I can make a similar argument expressed in the general identification of the best checking account, which I update periodically: analyze your needs well when choosing between fixed fee o variable.

Very often even behind a free online accounts then, expensive costs relating to individual operations are hidden: it is good that you read the contractual conditions carefully to figure them out.

For example, to receive transfers or make transfers to other countries, it could be important to check the costs applied in these cases by the bank, especially if the realities with which it operates are not part of the European Union.

To facilitate the calculation, a statement is usually inserted in the general contract conditions which simulates the real cost of the account based on the average operations of the “typical customer”.

and thestamp duty? Also in this case the stamp duty is paid in the case of average stocks exceeding 5,000 euros.

Tips for Choosing the Best

What are the best banks for young people? When we talk about the younger generation, we can safely suggest choosing a free online checking accountperhaps with the possibility of carrying out some operations in the branch if necessary.

The basic requirement is usually to have support for receiving a salary and the ability to make online payments or purchases on the internet.

Given that even one is fine to do all of this account carda current account can be useful if you are looking for ancillary functions such as the domiciliation of utilities.

Even in this case, however, it is good that you know that some prepaid cards also allow you to carry out this operation, so the difference is narrower.

Checking accounts, I stress, are protected by Interbank Deposit Protection Fund up to 100 thousand euros: this does not happen for prepaid cards.

Conclusions: which is the best current account for young people?

In reality, there is no exact answer even if the indications I have provided should help outline it on the basis of your needs.

If you are a university student or a worker who needs support to receive wire transfers or various payments, a account card or a online checking account with extremely limited expenses that give you the possibility to withdraw easily.

