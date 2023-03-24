Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you are here it is likely that you have wondered what is the best savings account of the moment. You’ve come to the right place, come on My business find the comparison between best deposit accounts (last updated March 2023).

Which bank offers the highest interest? Let’s see it immediately together in this article and find out the best bank interests proposed by the banks at this stage.

let’s start

This article talks about:

Best Deposit Account 2023: promotions on more convenient time and free deposits

If you’re looking for a quick comparison, I suggest you take a look at Deposit Account TOP which is the new Affari Miei service to compare all the offers for free.

Below I report schematically the best offers of the period that I have extracted from TOP Deposit Account. Consider that I used 10,000 euros as a reference threshold, with the free service you can choose the amount that you think is most in line with your situation.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Best Deposit Account with a 6-month commitment

Top 3 Bound:

Top 3 Free:

Best Deposit Account with a 12-month commitment

Top 3 Bound:

Top 3 Free:

Best Deposit Account with 18-month commitment

Top 3 Bound:

Top 3 Free:

Best Deposit Account with a 24-month commitment

Top 3 Bound:

Top 3 Free:

Best Deposit Account with 30-month commitment

Top 3 Bound:

Top 3 Free:

Best Deposit Account with 36-month commitment

Top 3 Bound:

Top 3 Free:

Best Deposit Account with 48-month commitment

Top 3 Bound:

Top 3 Free:

Best Deposit Account with 60-month commitment

Top 3 Bound:

Top 3 Free:

IBL Banca SpA -Promo C/C – Simple Package

Deposit account Webbank

BCC for Web of AltroConsumo

Compare online accounts with TOP Deposit Account

Over the last few years, offers have changed at lightning speed and it’s hard to say right off the bat what the solution is improve because it changes according to the capital to be invested and the duration of the bond.

To deal with this problem, I recently created Deposit Account TOP which is a free and simple to use comparator with which you can search for the most suitable solution for you.

Con Deposit Account TOP you can identify the best offer based on:

Duration of the bond;

Capital to be paid;

Choice between free and restricted deposit.

To have an updated and quick comparison, therefore, I refer you to the free TOP Deposit Account service.

Which bank offers the highest interest? Here are the full reviews

My business periodically reviews all the most important Italian institutes.

Below is the list with all the reviews so that you can learn more about the bank that interests you the most:

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Deposit Account Return: is it enough to choose the best promotion?

The most common mistake is to look only at the yield, when in reality there are many more factors to evaluate. If you don’t want to make mistakes, in fact, you must also evaluate:

the duration (considering the bond and the possibility that you may need your money before it expires);

(considering the bond and the possibility that you may need your money before it expires); the safety (the yield is connected to the risk: it is useless to choose the highest yield, if the risk then makes us lose everything). Always evaluate the solidity of the instrument and of the banks you rely on. It is true that deposit accounts are protected by the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, but it is better not to have to resort to it;

(the yield is connected to the risk: it is useless to choose the highest yield, if the risk then makes us lose everything). Always evaluate the solidity of the instrument and of the banks you rely on. It is true that deposit accounts are protected by the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, but it is better not to have to resort to it; the promotions ongoing: obviously, adhering to current promotions can be an excellent way to make a deposit account and its returns more advantageous;

ongoing: obviously, adhering to current promotions can be an excellent way to make a deposit account and its returns more advantageous; assistance: if you think you need assistance from the counter, or in any case from the call centre, check that it is easy to talk to an operator;

if you think you need assistance from the counter, or in any case from the call centre, check that it is easy to talk to an operator; efficiency: can you use smartphone apps or a good pc interface? Is it quick and easy to make a wire transfer? If you think it might be easy to trade, then you can choose the account;

can you use smartphone apps or a good pc interface? Is it quick and easy to make a wire transfer? If you think it might be easy to trade, then you can choose the account; performance: finally, you can obviously evaluate the yield… net! You have to consider the tax regime, the stamp duty, and which expenses are borne by the bank and which are borne by you.

Is the deposit account convenient? Is it worth tying up money like this?

Beyond the summarily exposed numbers, it must be said that the times are those that exist on the deposit account market, as clearly mentioned in the previous paragraphs.

The deposit account is the ideal tool if you don’t want trouble, you have capital of less than 100,000 euros and you want to feel comfortable: the public guarantee protects you from this point of view.

If you are looking for greater profitability, you must be prepared to take on greater risks and you must look elsewhere. You could, for example, start from the complete blog section where I tell you how to invest today with hundreds of free guides or you can watch this free content in which I explain the risks and opportunities of banking investments.

What is the current situation of deposit accounts?

Since the ECB decided to intervene with the Quantitative easing, rates have dropped sharply on what are generally referred to as “safe products”. This situation has been going on for years, if you have tied up money lately you will have realized it.

I deposit accounts they are no less and, in fact, the rates proposed by the banks appear decidedly less attractive than a few years ago.

However, they are often offered temporary offers which turn out to be quite interesting when compared with the general market whose conditions, in fact, are not extremely exciting.

Remember one main aspect: it is worth investing in such an instrument when it allows you to protect your savings from inflation.

If inflation is higher than the net interest rate, you are losing out. In recent years we have witnessed the phenomenon known as deflation, given that the economic crisis has led to a reduction in consumption and partly also in prices.

The purpose of Quantitative easingin addition to encouraging consumption and the disbursement of credit to households, in the form of mortgages and personal loans, and to businesses, is precisely to restart inflation: the forecast for the next few years, therefore, should go into logic of an increasing rate which must be accompanied, at the time of investment, by at least equal returns.

We are always talking about one prediction because we are unable, to date, to say clearly whether the policy implemented by the Community institutions can really be considered valid and spot on.

The history of the next few years will tell us.

Alternatives to deposit accounts

The long premise is a must because before invest your own money it is necessary to understand exactly in which frame we are moving.

Only a large amount of information, in fact, can allow investors to be able to make conscious choices and in some way oriented towards well-defined objectives in the planning phase.

When you have to manage your money, always try to be careful and thrifty: think even five minutes longer without believing that acting calmly is a waste of time.

It is not at all true because many savers have found themselves in trouble precisely because they have not adequately assessed what to do and unfortunately have trusted dishonest professionals.

This is true in general and can also be considered valid as a general reasoning for i deposit accountsalthough they are still to be considered as a relatively safer investment and less exposed to the fluctuations that characterize the equity or bond markets.

If you are now interested in deposit accounts, it is likely that you have been disappointed by the low rates and are wondering what might be the best alternatives to have a minimum of performance.

In recent months, interest in the ETFyou may have heard of it: ETFs allow you to invest by diversifying and with various levels of risk, even low.

If you’ve never heard of it and want to learn more, here you find my step by step guide where I explain everything from the basics.

Conclusions

The purpose of this article was to show you the best promotions for binding money and to provide you with some more considerations on this tool.

If you are looking around and want to invest your money, you can start your journey in the world of finance with the following thematic paths that I have divided according to age:

My business will continue to monitor the panorama of deposit accounts, constantly updating this page and providing daily articles on the various perspectives that come to the fore for savers.

I hope to see you again here on the blog and I wish you a good continuation.