E-Bikesthat too electric bikes or pedelecs are mentioned, enjoy increasing popularity. That’s how it is now almost every second bicycle sold in Germany is an e-bike – Ascending trend.

No wonder, after all, the advantages of e-bikes are obvious: they get the cardiovascular system going and train joints and muscles. They control the pulse by being less strenuous than conventional bicycles. Because they cost less to overcome, they also motivate people to move more. According to surveys, e-bikers ride their bikes up to three times as often as owners of a normal bike.

SUV-E-bikes tested by Stiftung Warentest

Unfortunately, e-bikes are not really cheap. Therefore, you should inform yourself well if you want to buy an electric bike. The Stiftung Warentest. For the June issue (2022) of the “Test” magazine, the consumer organization together with the Austrian association for consumer information tested nine SUV pedelecs with mid-motor, hydraulic disc brakes, StVZO equipment and fully integrated batteries.

For the test, the new electric bikes were tested in terms of their driving characteristics (weighting: 40 percent), theirs drive (20 percent), their handling (20 percent), their safety and durability (20 percent) and any pollutants examined in grips and saddles. Fortunately, seven of the tested e-bikes received the quality rating “good”, the other two were at least satisfactory.

The results at a glance: FAQ on the e-bike test by Stiftung Warentest

The most important findings from the test by Stiftung Warentest can be found in this FAQ:

Best E-Bike: Which model is the test winner at Stiftung Warentest? The best e-bike according to Stiftung Warentest is this KTM Macina Aera 671 LFC. In the test of the consumer organization it has the good grade 1.8 receive. No other e-bike could compete with the KTM Macina Aera 671 LFC. His strengths include his very good security and durability as well as be good driving experience and the good drive. With regard to pollutants in the saddle and the grips, however, it only achieved satisfactory results. See also Shuaifeng Electric: Net profit in 2021 is about 247 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 26.95% | Daily Economic News Which e-bikes does Stiftung Warentest recommend? In addition to the test winner, the KTM Macina Aera 671 LFCstill have in the e-bike test by Stiftung Warentest six other bikes good results achieved. That includes that Simplon Kagu Bosch CX 275 TR (Grade: 2.1), that Specialized Turbo Tero 4.0 Step Through EQ (Grade: 2.1), that Stevens E-Universe 6.5 FEQ (Grade: 2.1), that Centurion Country R960i (Grade: 2.2), that Flyer Goroc2 2.10 (Grade: 2.2) and that Cube Nuride Hybrid EEXC 625 Allroad (Note: 2,3). How does Stiftung Warentest rate the e-bikes? Stiftung Warentest has the various e-bikes in view of her driving behavior (e.g. comfort, maneuverability and shifting), theirs driveher handlingher Security and durability and any pollutants checked in the saddle and the grips. The driving behavior was particularly important. Of the nine e-bikes tested, seven received the quality rating “good”.. The other two bikes were at least satisfactory. Stiftung Warentest: Which e-bike is the best? In the Test category Drive have two e-bikes the grade 1.6 (corresponds to the quality rating “good”) – all others did worse in this category. The two e-bikes with the best handling include the test winner, das KTM Macina Aera 671 LFCas well as that Specialized Turbo Tero 4.0 Step Through EQwhich finished second in the overall standings (along with two other pedelecs). Which e-bike has the best drive according to Stiftung Warentest? Four e-bikes were tested by Stiftung Warentest in the Drive category (includes, among other things, the motor, the charging time of the battery and the pushing aid) with the Note 1,8 (corresponds to “good”). These include: the test winner, the KTM Macina Aera 671 LFCthe Simplon Kagu Bosch CX 275 TR and the Specialized Turbo Tero 4.0 Step Through EQ (share second place overall) and that Kalkhoff Entice 5.B Advance+ (last place). See also National Bank iPhone SE 3/iPad Air 5/Mac Studio/Studio Display Price Announced - Apple According to Stiftung Warentest, are there bad e-bikes? In the test by Stiftung Warentest there was not a single e-bike that was badly rated. All nine models received the quality rating “satisfactory” or better. However, the consumer organization only high-priced e-bikes from 3000.00 euros tested. Whether Stiftung Warentest would also recommend cheaper models cannot be answered. Price: how much do e-bikes cost? E-bikes are expensive. The cheapest models are from around 1000.00 euros to have while the most expensive e-bikes cost well over 3000.00 euros can. The test winner by Stiftung Warentest available from almost 4200.00 euros. Other e-bikes examined by Stiftung Warentest cost up to 5,300 euros.

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: The best e-bike

KTM Macina Aera 671 LFC – 4199.00 Euro at Radwelt Shop* Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 1.8)

driving characteristics: “good” (grade: 1.6)

drive: “good” (grade: 1.8)

handling: “good” (grade: 2.3)

safety and durability: “very good” (grade: 1.5)

pollutants: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.6)

With the Overall grade 1.8 became the electric bicycle Macina Aera 671 LFC by KTM best rated. The experts from Stiftung Warentest praise the test winner for his very good security and durability (Grade: 1.5). In addition, the e-bike good driving characteristics (Grade: 1.6), one good drive (Grade: 1.8) and one good handling (Grade: 2.3). However, there were slight Point deductions in the test category pollutants. Here there were only satisfactory results for the test winner (grade: 2.6). Nevertheless, it was enough for the top position at Stiftung Warentest.

Here is the conclusion of the testers: „The very manoeuvrable bike rides well throughout, even with luggage – however, KTM only allows a load of 10 kilos. Best shifting in the test, works very well uphill and is jerk-free due to specially formed gears. Powerful, very well graded Bosch motor, but was loud under load. The 625 watt-hour battery charges quickly and is easy to insert from the top. Generally best handling. The 150 lux lighting system is great.“

What else you should know about the test winner from the e-bike test

You can buy the KTM Macina Aera 671 LFC e-bike at Radwelt Shop, for example, for EUR 4199.00. The SUV pedelec is ideal for long bike tours because it has a powerful electric drive and a comfortable saddle and handlebars. The range of the battery, which is fully charged in around 6.5 hours, is around 150 kilometers (depending on driving style, load and terrain). We have summarized further key data on the e-bike test winner from Stiftung Warentest for you here:

wheel size : 27.5 inches

: 27.5 inches gear shift : Shimano Deore M5130-10 derailleur with ten gears

: Shimano Deore M5130-10 derailleur with ten gears Range : up to 150 kilometers

: up to 150 kilometers Battery charging time : 6.5 hours

: 6.5 hours battery capacity : 17.4 Ampere hours

: 17.4 Ampere hours Motor : mid-engine

: mid-engine Performance : 625 Watt hours

: 625 Watt hours top speed : 25 km/h

: 25 km/h brakes : hydraulic disc brakes

: hydraulic disc brakes street legal : and

: and maximum weight allowed: 148 Kilograms

More good e-bikes at Stiftung Warentest

Although the Macina Aera 671 LFC from KTM was voted the clear test winner by Stiftung Warentest, six other electric bikes achieved good test results. These are the following models:

