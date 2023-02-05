Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for a list of best financial stocks to buy? Then you’ve come across the ad hoc article, because now I’m going to draw you a list of companies that are part of this sector and in which you could invest.

Investing in shares of the finance sector it means focusing on companies linked to the economy, which provide a way to operate on general market trends.

Financials are less active due to their stabilizing mechanisms and tight regulation, but are considered solid and good long-term investments.

Now let’s see what are the shares to focus on and what are the best companies to invest in In the 2023!

Financial sector: two words

Before going straight to the heart of the speech, let’s try to briefly understand some more information on the finance sector.

Il financial sector includes all activities connected with financial operations, which can therefore be financial planning, investment management and insurance, as well as financial advisory services and financial control in a given company.

Furthermore, in this sector it is important to distinguish why we pass from traditional banks to companies that deal with and are leading the fintech revolution.

The actions of traditional banks they are usually the securities that investors often turn to, since they inspire confidence and as they say, a bank is unlikely to fail.

Then we also have the part of financial servicesin which all the companies that offer services relating to finance, support, therefore always relating to consultancy and asset management, but also oriented towards rating services and the exchange of futures are found.

Another interesting sector that has developed in recent years refers to fintechor the technofinance that is invading the sector and that really allows access to finance for everyone.

Best Financial Stocks

Here’s what they are.

Visa

Visa is a company that deals with payment technology solutions. Through its circuit, it allows consumers, companies, banks and public administrations to use i electronic payments.

The company’s services are used in more than 200 countries around the world. They have one of the most advanced payment processing networks in the world.

Visa it is now a solid and stable reality. Experts argue that buying Visa shares could be an excellent choice, confident in the fact that its market will continue to expand thanks to the numerous incentives that are arriving towards the electronic payments. Furthermore Visa is still the world leader in the sector.

The only thing to keep in mind is the various ones competitorswhich have increased in recent years.

A Visa share costs about $230 today, and yours market capitalization is 474 billion dollars.

HSBC

HSBC it is one of the largest financial institutions in the world. It has more than 39 million customers worldwide. Its headquarters are located in London. The values ​​of this bank are the appreciation of difference, empathy and inclusiveness in the first place.

It is also the first European credit institution by capitalization with 157 billion euros.

Its foundation date dates back to 1865, so the bank can truly boast a very long history and tradition.

A share costs £592 today.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a company that has always been present on the stock exchanges and has had fluctuating returns, since its sector, the banking sector, is highly cyclical.

But this shouldn’t scare you. It is one of the best banks solid and reliable of the world, as well as profitable.

It is in fact one business bank born nearly a century ago. It is present in 40 countries, and operates as an institutional investor, as a fundraiser, as a fund manager and as a manager of other people’s capital. Their target customers are mainly high income and high profitability customers.

It is essentially a gigante which has no counterpart in Europe.

Its market capitalization is $164 billion, and its price/earnings ratio is 15.96.

One share today costs about $98.

The year started well as it registered a +14.55%.

Goldman Sachs

The actions of this huge investment bank they are an excellent investment. It is one of the most famous and important banks in the world.

Opting for an investment in this company would be more convenient if thought from the point of view of speculation through day tradingcompared perhaps to opting for a long-term investment.

It is based in New York and is present in over 30 countries. The banking group is working to make changes: among them moving the company towards a more banking system consumer oriented.

In fact, he presented his own new digital platformMarcus, and the first company credit cardthe Apple Card, a digital credit card created by Apple and issued by Goldman Sachs.

It also stands shifting its focus: Instead of Investments and Lending, Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services and Investment Management, as of 2021 its new business segments are Investment Banking, Global Markets, Wealth Management and Consumer Goods & Wealth Management.

The history of the title and the recent developments of the company make it a good investment for the futurealso because it is a “too big to fail” company and in case of difficulty it could count on government help.

His market capitalization is 123.84 billion dollars, and a share today costs about 365 dollars.

JPMorgan Chase

It needs no introduction, it’s about the largest bank in the USA.

Multinational bank based in New York, at the end of the pandemic it focused on the new division focused on equity investments and direct loans.

JPMorgan it has expanded to such an extent that it has opened 400 new bank branches, and is on its way to becoming the first US bank to have a physical branch in all states (only Alaska and Hawaii are missing).

Growth and diversification drove JPM stock to $160.29 a share, while a share is now $139, and its market capitalization is impressive at $409 billion.

How to buy financial stocks

The possibilities of buying shares are different, thanks to the web it is possible to do it in a technically simple way.

If you have never made investments of this type I advise you to read the sui best securities deposits with and without current account.

Is it worth investing in stocks in the financial sector?

In this article we have seen what the companies to invest in. Now you are rightly wondering if it is worth investing in these specific companies and in the finance sector in general.

These are solid companies and large multinational banks, so from that point of view you should be safe. What is certain is that the important thing is always to invest in companies in which we truly believe.

I don’t know your goals and what you are looking for in an investment, but I can tell you that I personally use a different investment strategy, and it is different from direct stock investing.

Before starting to invest you should define a strategy and then acquire the right information to develop it in a free and above all effective way.

If you feel insecure, I suggest you one more guide dedicated to whoever wants invest in stocksor another guide for those who do not understand well how to make money in stocks.

Good investments!