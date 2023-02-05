Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information about ETF on renewable energy? The pollution that has now taken over our planet forces us to pay attention to the renewable energy sector, to try to reduce the environmental impact in some way.

Il green sector it has the attention of all the countries of the world, since the environmental problem has indeed become global, and even the governments are studying the measures to adopt to reduce the environmental impact.

Talking about renewable energies let’s make reference, for example, to the production of electricity without having to use oil and/or natural gas, which are non-renewable energies, i.e. they will come to an end, and above all they are also polluting.

The most important renewable energies are solar, wind, and also hydroelectric.

Investing in this sector could be a great way to contribute to the protection of our planet, so you could do it for ethical reasons, and it could also bring you earnings, which is the main reason why you invest.

This article talks about:

Renewable energy: what is it about?

As we have mentioned, renewable energies are those that do not run out, since they have the ability to regenerate at the same speed with which they are consumed.

The fact that they are renewable makes them energy cleanand it really seems that the future of energy is heading in this direction, both to do less damage to the planet and as a matter of convenience which allows us to have all the energy we need.

The sector of green economy moreover, it is a young sector and is booming.

The environmental problem has meant that the sector has been put under the magnifying glass by all the countries of the world, both developed and emerging ones.

At the moment, renewable energies are not yet so widespread, but the future seems to speak green: in fact, the percentage of green energies used is increasing year after year, driven by the market and by the governments of the large countries that have to deal with the environmental problem.

It is therefore a sector that is certainly growing, and which promises excellent earnings.

If you decide to invest in ETFs on the green economyyou must know that you will find instruments that invest mainly in shares of companies involved in the production of alternative energies, such as solar or wind energy.

In addition to the classic energies, we also have new trends, for example that of biomass, useful for transforming the waste problem into a way to help the planet.

Many companies operating in this sector are perhaps traditional energy companies that have had to reinvent themselves, since due to the drop in oil prices, they have found themselves with fewer resources and therefore have decided to focus on renewable energies.

Now that we have framed the sector, let’s see which are the best ETFs on Borsa Italiana.

The three best Renewable Energy ETFs on Borsa Italiana

What are the best renewable energy investment funds? The ETFs that I present to you are all 3 equities.

iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF

This ETF tracks the 30 largest and most liquid stocks from around the world that are engaged in the clean energy economy.

The fund has a large size, amounting to 5,752 million euros, and was listed in the July of 2007so it’s quite mature.

The replication method is physical, and has no currency hedging.

The fund is domiciled in Ireland, and pursues a distribution dividend policy, i.e. the coupons are distributed every six months.

I management costs are equal to 0.65%.

Il risk profile is equal to 7, on a scale of 1 to 7, so we are talking about a fund that has a maximum risk.

As for thegeographic exposure we have that the most represented country is the USA (41.01%), followed by China (12.20%) and Denmark (9.13%).

L’sector allocation sees a domain of companies operating in public utility services, with 47.07%.

Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF

The WilderHill New Energy Global Innovation index tracks companies from around the world that focus on greener renewable energy resources and technologies supporting clean energy.

These companies make most of their profits from renewable energy (for example, solar, wind, water) or energy efficiency (improving energy use involving industries such as energy meters and superconductors).

This ETF is small in size at €56m and was launched at March 2021, so it’s a very recent fund.

The replication method is physical and has no currency hedging.

The fund is domiciled in Ireland, and for i dividends pursues one accumulation policyi.e. the coupons are reinvested in the fund.

The annual management cost amounts to 0.60%. The risk profile in this case it is of 7on a scale of 1 to 7, so it is a very risky investment, the maximum possible.

L’sector allocation sees industry in first place with 41.78%, followed by the public services sector with 20.00%, and the IT sector with 17.24%.

As regards instead thegeographical allocationthe United States of America are the most represented country with 28.74%, followed by South Korea which stands at 12.81% and finally by China with 9.25%.

L&G Clean Energy UCITS ETF

The Solactive Clean Energy index tracks companies from around the world that are active in the renewable energy industry.

The fund has an average size of 244 million euro and was listed in the November 2020so he is very young.

The replication method is physical and does not own currency hedging. The fund is domiciled in Ireland, and the dividend policy is accumulatingi.e. the coupons are not distributed but reinvested in the fund itself.

I management costs amount to 0.49% per annum. The risk profile is equal to 7, so we are facing a high risk, since it ranges from a scale of 1 to 7.

Given that 29.6% of the ETF has an underlying denominated in euros, the Italian investor is less subject to exchange rate risk.

L’sector allocation it sees the industrial sector in first place with a percentage of 44.2%, followed by the public utility services sector with 33.8% and the information technology sector with 9.6%.

Among the main ones 10 components we find Azure Power, Saipem and First Solar.

Should you invest in renewable energy ETFs?

As we have understood, this is a sector that has excellent growth prospects for the future, due to a whole series of factors that we have already examined.

This sector too, like almost all the others, has unfortunately suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic. The good news, however, is that according to the opinion of the experts le renewable energy yes are constituting a central element in the post pandemic, also because they represent the way forward and will be resilient to difficulties, after having encountered the same problems as all the other companies mainly due to the price drop.

The demand curve for renewable energy is rigid, therefore it is more stable than other types of assets; rigidity suggests that minimal variations in supply occur as the price varies.

One thing to watch out for when investing in renewable energy ETFs is coping with recessions and upswings.

The risk profiles of the 3 ETFs examined were found to be high, as they are nonetheless relatively young companies, therefore more unstable and less solid than those that operate with the more traditional energy sectors. However, this shouldn’t discourage us, since we have many points in favor of this sector, starting with the fact that it truly seems to be the way forward for the future, perhaps even the only one that can be followed.

They will certainly drive the economy in the coming years, both because it is a deeply felt topic that draws the attention of the governments of all countries, and because traditional energies will in any case run out.

Estimates and data tell us that by 2024 30% of total energy will be produced from renewable energies: this will inevitably lead governments and states to have to make further investments, so the shares of these companies will most likely do well.

I personally believe a lot in this sector, so much so that as a Study Center we have included green ETFs in Megatrend portfolios.

Finally, insert some ETF green in your portfolio it will certainly be a good investment; always remember to diversify, but go the green way!

If you’re interested in learning more about ETFs, I invite you to consult this resource.

