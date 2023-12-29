Best Life Policies 2024: Insurance as an Investment Yes?

Co-founder of Affari Miei

December 22, 2023

Today I will help you choose the best life insurance policies, the ones that are most suitable for you. When we talk about insurance there is a lot of confusion around because the concepts are often not clear.

The policies, in fact, are used both for investment than for protection, and in this article I will try to provide you with some tools to analyze the situation well.

We will see the main ones together savings policies and I will tell you my opinions on this type of investment.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

Life insurance policies and death insurance policies

Life insurance policies are very complex instruments, with functioning and particularities that often escape even those who offer them for sale. Today on the market you can find tools such as:

Life insurance policies: they are those that give you back the capital paid (with premiums revalued with different systems) in the event that you were still alive at the end of the contract;

Life insurance policies in case of death: they work in the same way, that is, they offer capital to the subjects previously identified by you in the event that you die during the duration of the contract.

In the first case it would be improper to talk about insurance: there is no adverse event against which to insure and we are precisely in the field of managed savings or of supplementary pension.

In the case of death policies (whether temporary or standard) the insurance issue is certainly present and is included in all aspects that concern the life branch and specifically the protection of the individual: if you are looking for information on this aspect, here you will find a dedicated space.

Comparison of the best single premium life insurance policies

Below you will find one review with the main products distributed in Italy that I have reviewed. You may also find some in the next list, because there is also the option of periodic payments:

Comparison of the best life insurance policies for investment

Below you will find the list of the main policies that I have reviewed sorted by issuing company.

Intesa Sanpaolo

Insurance Alliance

Italian post

Mediolanum

Agricultural credit

General

FWU Life

Fideuram

Allianz

Unipol

Darta Saving

New

Vittoria Insurance

Life insurance policies as an investment: my opinions

I have spoken several times about how this type of product, in my opinion, represents the worst for those who want to invest despite having considerable success on the market.

Bear in mind that when we refer to costs when it comes to investments, this represents an important burden for you who are thinking of investing:

High costs = Lower profits

I have identified at least 10 reasons not to invest in insurance but I’m sure that, upon reflection, there are many others: I recommend you read my article and the others section dedicated to insurance investments if you think you are new to the subject.

In this paragraph which talks about costs, I simply point out that the very high cost is not related to the premium you decide to pay (now you can start with €50 a month) but I refer to the amount of money that the insurance companies, in fact, they put themselves in their pocket to manage the policy itself between commissions to be paid to the sales network and management charges deducted from the returns annually which reduce your margins to a minimum.

The truly successful investor, in this specific relationship, will always be the insurance company.

Insurance policies, even when guaranteed, don’t offer you much

There are more and more life insurance policies that guarantee you a certain annual return or in any case the protection of the invested capital.

These are policies that offer an average annual return of 2%, which in a lean period like the one we are going through, is absolutely not little.

Starting from this assumption, however, I can only make at least a couple of considerations:

With your own careful management of your savings and investment portfolio, even today you can obtain more than 2% per year, running on average the same risks you would run with an insurance policy; The guarantee offered is not solid: the alternatives, in the event that rates do not move upwards, is for insurance companies to invest with riskier instruments.

It will not be uncommon to see insurance companies having serious problems covering what they have stipulated for the future, if general economic conditions were to change adversely.

Furthermore, there is an aspect that your consultant tends not to mention and which is the real reason why these products are not the most efficient: even in the presence of a guaranteed return, in fact, your capital is “eroded” starting from the direct and indirect costs present on the policy.

I’ll try to give you an example to be clear and turn on the light: if you invest €1000 per year you will face an average annual percentage cost (CPMA) which in some policies even reaches 10% in the first years of the contract. It means that out of €1000 you take out of your pocket, “only” €900 is actually invested (and yields the guaranteed rate, if any). You understand that, while guaranteeing you 2% on €900 (therefore €18 gross annual return) at the end of the year you are losing 82 euros.

It must be said, to be honest, that the cost tends to decrease in the long term (after 5, 10, 15 years and so on) and that you should recover, in the long run, with the compound interest which allows the interests of the previous years to compound (if you don’t know how compound interest works, read here) but this it binds you in your investment for dozens of years (in fact redemption is another problem with these products).

These seen in the example are the direct costs, I am not considering the indirect costs often present on the policy such as the management levy: in practice the manager of the fund where your money ends up can also withdraw 1-2% of the return . Consequently, if the fund yields 3%, you may be paid 2% gross.

I am not calculating, for pure simplification, that these interests we are talking about are gross, so you have to remove the 26% taxation that the insurance pays for you.

In short, investing in “guaranteed capital products” that bind you for 20 years burdening you with costs (which are often commissions for those who sell them) doesn’t seem like the best to me, assuming you don’t really want to park your money and forget about it for 20- 30 years. If this is your intention, it may be fine (but you must plan to preclude yourself from other opportunities).

…And inflation?

In recent years we have become accustomed to having 0 or negative inflation, a situation which is not normal and is not sustainable in the long term.

Sooner or later inflation will rise again and the paltry return that the policies offer you (over a particularly long period of time) will be eroded by inflation itself.

Never make calculations on today’s purchasing power of 1 euro. In 20 or 30 years that euro will certainly be worth much less, in terms of the quantity of goods or services you can buy.

We have seen that our policy already starts with a very high “ballast” of costs in the first years, plus inflation increases and you already have to recover like a team that is losing 3 to 0 at the end of the first half. In short, the matter is a little more complex than how they tell you at the bank or in the insurance company branch.

Conclusions

I hope I haven’t scared you, today’s topic is rather difficult and complex and cannot be covered in a single article. This is because it is not possible to set up a serious discussion starting from the instrument and without thinking about it strategy.

For these reasons, therefore, I want to leave you with some useful in-depth resources. In this short article we have just introduced the topic, you have to write, read and study for hours and if you are really interested in Affari Miei you will find everything you need.

You can start, for example, by starting from the investment paths divided according to age:

I wish you a good continuation on Affari Miei.

