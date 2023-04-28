Best man affair: Graichen apologizes – “Unfortunately I wasn’t paying attention”

Secretary of State Patrick Graichen admitted mistakes in the affair about the award of an important post to his best man and apologized. He is considered the most important employee of Economics Minister Robert Habeck.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

New fuss about the Ministry of Economics: Against the background of a debate about family ties among important employees of Minister Habeck, the department wants to review the filling of a post. WELT economic correspondent Philipp Vetter speaks of a “serious process”.

Dhe State Secretary in Robert Habeck’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, Patrick Graichen, has admitted mistakes and apologized. On Thursday evening it became known that Graichen had belonged to a selection committee that had proposed his own best man, Michael Schäfer, as the new head of the German Energy Agency.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t really paying attention in the process of the search committee,” said Graichen, according to a statement from the ministry on Friday afternoon. “I should have withdrawn from the process from the moment Michael Schäfer became a candidate so that the further process does not give the wrong impression. That was a mistake and I deeply regret that mistake.”

also read

also read Habeck’s most important state secretary

The fact that Graichen had not declared himself biased also provoked criticism from the ranks of the traffic light coalition. As State Secretary, Graichen is one of the most important employees of Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). Among other things, he is responsible for the energy and heating transition and was therefore also jointly responsible for projects such as the failed gas levy or the new building energy law, which will ban new gas heating systems from next year if they are not operated with 65 percent renewable energy.

Graichen’s family ties have been a source of criticism since the beginning of his tenure, because his sister is married to Michael Kellner, another of Habeck’s state secretaries, and works for the Öko-Institut, whose studies are often used to justify the policy of the climate protection ministry.

“That was a mistake and I very much regret this mistake,” said State Secretary Patrick Graichen Quelle: picture alliance / Flashpic

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.