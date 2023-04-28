Best man affair: Graichen apologizes – “Unfortunately I wasn’t paying attention”

Graichen apologizes – “Unfortunately I wasn’t paying attention”
Secretary of State Patrick Graichen admitted mistakes in the affair about the award of an important post to his best man and apologized. He is considered the most important employee of Economics Minister Robert Habeck.
Dhe State Secretary in Robert Habeck’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, Patrick Graichen, has admitted mistakes and apologized. On Thursday evening it became known that Graichen had belonged to a selection committee that had proposed his own best man, Michael Schäfer, as the new head of the German Energy Agency.
“Unfortunately, I wasn’t really paying attention in the process of the search committee,” said Graichen, according to a statement from the ministry on Friday afternoon. “I should have withdrawn from the process from the moment Michael Schäfer became a candidate so that the further process does not give the wrong impression. That was a mistake and I deeply regret that mistake.”
The fact that Graichen had not declared himself biased also provoked criticism from the ranks of the traffic light coalition. As State Secretary, Graichen is one of the most important employees of Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). Among other things, he is responsible for the energy and heating transition and was therefore also jointly responsible for projects such as the failed gas levy or the new building energy law, which will ban new gas heating systems from next year if they are not operated with 65 percent renewable energy.
Graichen’s family ties have been a source of criticism since the beginning of his tenure, because his sister is married to Michael Kellner, another of Habeck’s state secretaries, and works for the Öko-Institut, whose studies are often used to justify the policy of the climate protection ministry.
