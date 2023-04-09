Episode 245

The stock exchanges started the new year with strong price gains, giving the lie to the business leaders who came to the World Economic Forum in Davos with a pessimistic mood. In a special episode directly from the WEF, Deffner & Zschäpitz share their observations and argue about the appearance of top German politicians.

Other topics:

Energy prices in free fall – what does that mean for inflation and for gas and electricity price caps?

Master of customer management – which CEO is a very special figurehead

List of participants for purchase ideas – what investors can learn from Davos

The great reset – what is behind the conspiracy myths

