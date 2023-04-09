Home Business Best of Davos – stock rally, peak inflation, conspiracy myths
Episode 245

The stock exchanges started the new year with strong price gains, giving the lie to the business leaders who came to the World Economic Forum in Davos with a pessimistic mood. In a special episode directly from the WEF, Deffner & Zschäpitz share their observations and argue about the appearance of top German politicians.

Other topics:

Energy prices in free fall – what does that mean for inflation and for gas and electricity price caps?

Master of customer management – which CEO is a very special figurehead

List of participants for purchase ideas – what investors can learn from Davos

The great reset – what is behind the conspiracy myths

