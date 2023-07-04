Best Online Deals for 4th of July: Discounts at Amazon, Apple, Verizon, Wayfair, Kohl’s, and More!

provide the content for a news article using this content

As every year, the 4th of July marks the Independence Day of the United States. To celebrate, some companies like Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Verizon and many more offer hundreds of deals and discounts. We share some of the best online offers for this 4th of July.

Best online deals on the 4th of July: discounts at Amazon, Apple, Verizon, Wayfair, Kohls…

Amazon

While Amazon doesn’t have an explicit 4th of July sale, its electronics deals section is packed with deep discounts on smart TVs, headphones, and tech accessories. Also, Prime Day is coming up. This 2023, it will take place on July 11 and 12.

For Prime Day you can expect massive discounts on all Amazon items including Fire TV Sticks, Fire tablets, Fire TV and their line of smart devices. Great deals are also expected on other items from technology and home products to health, beauty, fashion, children’s toys and more.

Here you can review the best offers of the day.

Apple

Although Apple does not directly offer discounts in its stores, you can find deals on items from this brand on other online sites such as Amazon, Verizon or Walmart.

Costco

Costco has several 4th of July deals on appliances, including refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers, and more.

Kohl’s

For this 4th of July, Kohl’s is offering special deals on clothing, swimwear, housewares and more. Here you can review the catalog with this season’s discounts. Through July 4, you can earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent.

Target

Target is offering lots of deals in the Sizzling Savings event through July 7 on summer essentials and more.

Verizon

To purchase electronic items or mobile devices, Verizon is your best option, as it has several discounts. Here you can review their best offers.

Walmart

To celebrate the 4th of July weekend, Walmart has deals on gadgets like TVs, laptops and smart appliances, as well as outdoor furniture, pool toys, fashion items, housewares, kitchenware and more. Here you can see all the offers and discounts of the 4th of July.

In addition, from July 10 to 13, the supermarket chain will celebrate Walmart Plus Week, with exclusive discounts for Walmart+ members.

Wayfair

For this 4th of July, Wayfair has the best deals on furniture, decor, kitchen essentials and much more. During the 4th of July clearance sale, you can get up to 50% off outdoor furniture, 60% off bedroom furniture, living rooms, kitchen furniture and mattresses, and many more deals. Here you can review all offers and discounts.

