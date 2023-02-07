Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

What is the best prepaid card of the 2023? How to choose the cheaper to do Online shopping?

If you are looking for one prepaid card with IBAN you’ve come to the right place because with My business you can compare offers on the web to find the free letter best suited to you and you can discover advice on the most important aspects that you need to evaluate in order to choose the best product.

Thanks to letter with IBAN modern you can make secure purchases online and you can replace cash with secure and decidedly cheap payment instruments, in many cases more convenient than current accounts and credit cards offered by branches of traditional banks.

Keep reading this guide because together we will discover the ranking with the best cards of the moment and we will see a series of useful tips for your choice.

Best Prepaid Cards of 2023 – Ranking

In the next paragraphs we see the precise description of the products chosen for the classification of My businessI briefly report the updated ranking with the main characteristics:

tinaba menu New customer bonuses: 10% cashback on card payments up to €20, annual costs 0€ Activate Now Tinaba HYPE Start Bonus: €10 bonus with the code GIFT10Free Mastercard, IBAN to make and receive transfers, ok for minors Claim Free Hype Now! N26 Standard Bonus: Opening online in just a few minutes, secure and free Mastercard debit card, costs 0€ Open N26 Now!

This is the ranking, read on to find out the details that led me to choose and the strengths of the products I have selected for you.

Criteria for choice

I have collected the best services of the moment for you: the criteria used are ease of opening, costs and main functions.

The products you find below are good for different categories of customers such as:

Housewives or unemployed: you don’t need to have a salary to have your own card;

you don’t need to have a salary to have your own card; minors: some solutions are also good for your children to whom you can thus no longer entrust cash;

some solutions are also good for your children to whom you can thus no longer entrust cash; Bad payer, O protester: some of the solutions that you find below do not have a financial strength check and, consequently, are fine even if you find yourself in a similar situation.

Tinaba paper: the most versatile paper in the world

The tinaba menu con Banca Profilo is a very versatile prepaid card that offers you a series of interesting advantages. In fact, by registering with Tinaba, in addition to receiving the card for free, you can immediately benefit from the cashback of up to €10 on your card purchases.

If you activate your account, in addition to receiving the card, you will have access to all the following benefits:

pay easily both online and offline;

make free wire transfers and instant transfers

invest

create Groups with which to manage payments and expenses;

manage your savings;

raise funds to support the projects you want to carry out.

Furthermore, the app and the card are totally free and you have a dedicated customer service at your disposal.

>> Activate Tinaba Card Now for Free! <

Carta Hype

Carta Hype is a decidedly innovative product, awarded by the Financial Observatory as best prepaid card of 2020.

It opens easily by accessing the official website and has very low costs, it has all the basic functions of a current account which it can easily replace in many cases.

The main benefits of Hype I am:

quick opening: 5 minutes is enough you don’t need to send any documents but you only need a selfie for visual recognition;

you don’t need to send any documents but you only need a selfie for visual recognition; It’s free : you pay no opening fees and up to €2,500 there is no fee. Over €2,500 in annual top-ups, you pay only €1 a month;

: you pay no opening fees and up to €2,500 there is no fee. Over €2,500 in annual top-ups, you pay only €1 a month; gives you a €10 bonus with the code GIFT10 ;

; thanks to Iban code transfers can be made and received for free ;

transfers can be made and received ; the card is part of the circuito Mastercard therefore you can make payments and withdrawals all over the world in complete safety;

therefore you can make payments and withdrawals all over the world in complete safety; is also available for minors: the card can be registered from the age of 12, so it’s convenient for not giving cash to your children;

the card can be registered from the age of 12, so it’s convenient for not giving cash to your children; it’s ok even if you’re a bad payer o one protested : financial solidity check is not envisaged;

o one : financial solidity check is not envisaged; you can pay with your smartphone thanks to the circuit Apple Pay ;

; you can send free money via the App to other Hype customers and pay in over 100,000 shops with your smartphone.

>> Request Hype in 5 minutes <

Hype is available in two versions:

Hype Start : it’s completely free and you can top up up to €2,500. It is ideal for making online purchases, especially on Amazon, as a secure support card;

: it’s completely free and you can top up up to €2,500. It is ideal for making online purchases, especially on Amazon, as a secure support card; Hype Plus: it costs only €1 a month and you can manage up to €50,000, making it ideal for replacing a traditional current account by spending less.

L’activation can be done conveniently online on the official site: once the request has been sent, you must confirm your identity with a selfie. The IBAN is activated in a few hours, while the card is delivered to you in a few working days.

>> Open Hype Now Free <

N26 is the best smartphone bank for ilSole24Ore

N26 and the best european bank for smartphone. We are dealing with a real current account which, however, is characterized by being simple and quick to use like a prepaid card.

While N26 was recently born is enjoying significant success throughout Europe: they already are over 1 million customers of the bank and hundreds of thousands of new customers come from Italy.

From its N26 it has the simplicity and free of charge of the main operations. The bank offers 4 types of account, you can compare the characteristics of each card by accessing directly official site by clicking here.

In summary, i advantages it offers are:

fast and free opening: it only takes 8 minutes . After filling out the request, it is necessary to take an identification selfie and photograph an identification document ( identity card o passport );

. After filling out the request, it is necessary to take an identification selfie and photograph an identification document ( o ); Iban code in a few hours and sending the card to your home in just 3 working days;

in a few hours and sending the card to your home in just 3 working days; it is simple to use thanks to a handy smartphone app, you can check movements and arrange transfers and various payments;

thanks to a handy smartphone app, you can check movements and arrange transfers and various payments; is sure: N26 is based in Germany, the most solid country in the Eurozone, and is authorized to operate in Italy with a German IBAN;

is based in Germany, the most solid country in the Eurozone, and is authorized to operate in Italy with a German IBAN; fast payments with smartphone: thanks to the Apple Pay and Google Pay circuit, N26 allows you to pay simply and effectively without inserting your card and pin.

>> Open N26 Now in 8 Minutes!<

I really like N26 ed it is a great choice for you if:

You use your smartphone a lot to make payments and manage your money;

to make payments and manage your money; You want to feel at the forefront with a product born in the present day and designed specifically for those who love technology;

with a product born in the present day and designed specifically for those who love technology; You are looking for a reliable and solid bank based in Germany, one of the most trusted countries in the European Union;

based in Germany, one of the most trusted countries in the European Union; You don’t want to waste time in branch e you prefer to do everything online.

>> Request Free N26 Now! <

This article talks about:

The Advantages of Prepaid Cards

By now everyone performs Online shopping: it has become a habit for young people to buy some things on the internet and payments are made very often or through the circuito Paypalhowever connected to one prepaid cardor by prepaid cards Visa or Mastercard.

Even in shops, by now, there is a tendency to accept the electronic payment: paying with prepaid cards is much more convenient, especially for buying medium-high value products, rather than carrying cash.

The convenience lies in the absence of costs relating to transactions in the European Union which makes this tool very practical and convenient.

How to choose the best prepaid card

There is no standard answer to this question.

In principle, I can suggest some parameters to evaluate before choosing:

annual fee : generally the best prepaid cards have the fee zeroed in promotion, others instead provide for the payment of an amount that can be around 10 euros. In any case, you pay less than a current account and you are not subject, for example, to the payment of stamp duty. Another detail is related to the cost to top up which may vary from institution to institution;

: generally the best prepaid cards have the fee zeroed in promotion, others instead provide for the payment of an amount that can be around 10 euros. In any case, you pay less than a current account and you are not subject, for example, to the payment of stamp duty. Another detail is related to the which may vary from institution to institution; proximity to the bank: in some cases it may be useful to have an ATM near your home or a branch where you can speak personally. Very often, in fact, it is possible to top up only by going to the branch and some cards provide for higher transactions for withdrawals made at other branches of different institutions.

When evaluating the best prepaid cardcompare it with i online checking accounts: very often banks offer them at very advantageous conditions and add a free prepaid card.

The current account has the advantage of a guarantee of up to 100,000 euros given by Interbank Fundwhich is not the case, however, for the account card.

This is a detail that must be evaluated in any case if you have average sums to move.

Additional helpful resources

After having seen the basic information for choosing a prepaid card, I suggest a series of reviews and thematic insights on My business to consult if you are looking for a product of this type:

I hope I have provided you with all the information you need to make the best decision.

Account and Card Offers: Choose the Service That’s Right for You!

Good choice.