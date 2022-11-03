Podium signed by Stellantis for the best-selling cars in October in Italy. The Panda remains the queen.

Registrations October 2022

The Fiat Panda continues to be the most loved car by Italians, as confirmed by the data relating to registrations of October 2022 equal to 8,336 cars. The compact from Turin is not only the best-selling of October but is also in first position in terms of registrations in the first ten months of the year with 87,845 cars. Second position for the Lancia Ypsilon, thanks to 3,662 registrations. Overall, between January and October, the Lancia brand model ranks second among the best-selling cars in Italy with 34,778 registrations. Third step of the podium for the Jeep Renegade thanks to 3,565 registrations. Overall, between January and October, the stars and stripes SUV produced in Italy is in seventh position among the best-selling cars in Italy with 23,773 registrations. Overall, according to data from the Ministry of Transport, in October 2022 registrations were 115,827, 14.6% more than in the corresponding period of 2021.Let’s find out the 15 best-selling models. (for prices and equipment refer to the official configurators).

