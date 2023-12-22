Best Stock of the Year: This company rose almost 600 percent

Shares of Ecopro have risen 572 percent since the beginning of the year, according to data from Refinitiv. Jordan Lye/Getty Images

Korean battery maker Ecopro was the world‘s best performing stock in 2023.

An investment spree in electric cars has sent the company’s shares up 572 percent.

Ecopro has even outperformed US semiconductor giant Nvidia, which is up 229 percent since the start of the year.

The world‘s best-performing stock in 2023 is not one of the vaunted “Magnificent Seven,” but rather a little-known South Korean battery maker. Ecopro shares have risen a staggering 572 percent since the beginning of the year, according to data from Refinitiv. Seoul’s tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 27 percent over the same period.

Over the past 12 months, South Koreans have piled into so-called “theme stocks” such as battery makers for electric cars. That has led to a huge increase in volatility and forced financial regulators to crack down on what they see as excessive speculation.

Ecopro’s share price rose by over 1,000 percent between January and the end of July. Although it has since given back some of those gains, it is still the best performer in the 2,647-stock Bloomberg World Index for the year to date.

The component maker’s astronomical returns in 2023 mean it has even outperformed US semiconductor giant Nvidia, the poster child of this year’s AI-driven rally. The stock price of Nvidia, which dominates the market for graphics processing units (GPUs) that power large language models like GPT-4, has soared 229 percent since the start of the year. Its total market capitalization was increased to more than 1.2 trillion US dollars (equivalent to around 1.1 trillion euros). At market close on Thursday, Ecopro was valued at 19.4 trillion South Korean won (13.6 billion euros).

The battery maker’s soaring stock price has also made its founder Lee Dong-chae, who is currently serving a two-year prison sentence for insider trading, a billionaire this year. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his family’s total net worth rose from $300 million to $3.6 billion (equivalent to about 3.3 billion euros) in 2023.

