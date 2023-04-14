Midwives are one of the oldest professions in the world. They accompany and advise women during pregnancy, during childbirth, in childbirth and in the first year of life with the baby. Appropriate framework conditions are essential so that midwives can provide their services reliably and with high quality. Good care by midwives, however, is not in the cradle. In order for midwifery care to meet modern standards, issues such as training, working conditions and security of care must be urgently addressed. For this reason, the Vienna Chamber of Labor and the Austrian Midwives Committee (ÖHG) have one Midwifery Demand Forecast commissioned. The study is intended to serve as a basis for a health policy discourse in order to redefine Austrian health care standards.

For better circumstances and a good start in life

The first steps in the right direction have been taken to improve care by midwives. There has been a new one in Austria since January 2023 Midwife Total Contract, which expands midwifery services in private practice and enables the sharing of a full-time equivalent position. According to this, several midwives can share one position and conclude contracts for a weekly workload of 30, 20 or 10 hours. Nevertheless, there is still a need for action – because around half of the young mothers will still not receive any follow-up care from a contract midwife after the birth, although the ever shorter stays in the hospital after a birth lead to a greater need for follow-up care at home. According to the ÖHG, a full-time midwife in the established sector can 120 to 140 caregivers take over per year. However, the updated contracts with the ÖGK provide for the benefit of 180 new mothers per full-time equivalent position. This gives a total of 47,880 live births. In 2021, however, 86,078 children were born in Austria. This shows that 38,198 women do not have the option of private care through health insurance benefits after the birth. Even if there is a free entitlement to midwife services up to the eighth week after the birth, there are still too few midwives in aftercare with currently 266 posts.

Unacceptable conditions for women giving birth and midwives

Although 98 percent of women give birth to their children in the hospital, there are no measures to make working there more attractive. The understaffing in delivery rooms sometimes leads to unacceptable conditions. But how much care does a birth need? The actual technical guideline of the Working Group of Scientific Medical Societies for childbirth recommends 1:1 care during the opening and exit phase of the birth, i.e. one midwife per woman. This period is 13 hours on average for women having their first child and 8.5 hours for women who have already given birth. The guideline stipulates that women should no longer be left alone from the opening phase. In Austria we are a long way from that. Even though numerous study results show that a 1:1 care ratio has a positive effect on the birth process and reduces complications and psychological stress, a midwife currently has to look after up to five mothers-to-be at the same time. Austria will need more midwives in the future so that well-attended births and aftercare do not become a luxury. The midwife demand forecast provides the figures for this.

Increasing demand for midwives by 2032

The midwives demand forecast provides results for the midwives’ personnel requirements in the next 10 years for six different scenarios. The perspectives of care are examined – from the expansion of midwifery services to 1:1 care during the active opening and exit phase – in order to Consequences of understaffing in the inpatient, outpatient and outpatient settings reduce obstetrics. Depending on the desired improvement, the need for midwives may increase at different rates over the next ten years. However, if all mothers are to receive good care, there must be 1,412 more midwives than today. Because the current understaffing has dramatic consequences for women giving birth: such as traumatic births, long periods of unattended time during childbirth, interventions to speed up birth, including an unplanned caesarean section, or a higher risk of complications.

For the staff, understaffing leads to overwork, conflicts and an increased susceptibility to errors. The tense personnel situation with the associated work intensification leads again and again crossing borders up to violence in obstetrics. Strong presence in the media Case Schladming precarious employment relationships were proven. Such experiences can be psychologically traumatizing not only for the mother. The development of the child is also endangered by the long-term effects of physical and psychological injuries. To ensure the health of mother and child, midwives need more time to care – and that means more staff. In order to comply with professional standards, binding personnel ratios are essential. Because every complication that is prevented during childbirth is a human, health and ultimately also an economic benefit.

Midwifery coverage and working conditions: far from the best

The fact that there is still room for improvement in Austria is shown by the midwife care density in an international comparison (see chart). With 29.89 midwives per 1,000 live births, Austria is well behind the leaders Belgium and Sweden, whose care density is more than twice as high as in Germany. When it comes to obstetrics, Austria is far from having the best welfare state in the world.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, midwives reported in the 2018 AK survey “Where does the shoe pinch” about a lack of colleagues, ongoing overtime, frequent filling in and concerns about quality. The situation has not improved since then. As a result, for many midwives, those work areas are more attractive where they can control their workload better than in hospitals. Private institutions and freelance practices are alternatives, but these must be financed privately by expectant parents. The result is an expansion of the two-class supply.

Focus on the future and create better framework conditions

There must be more midwives in the future to provide better care for expectant mothers and their follow-up care. The good news: there are enough interested people. On average, there were around 18 female applicants for every place in the 2021/22 training year. The professional group of midwives thus has great potential for more efficiency in the healthcare system, because midwives can contribute a lot to the health of the population. The earlier you focus on health promotion, the greater the effects you will have for your entire life. The expertise of midwives is of particular importance because it is at the beginning of a human life. The professional group of midwives has a lot to offer – but it is up to politics to unearth this treasure.

In order to improve the situation in obstetrics in the long term, measures must be taken now!