The gross domestic product has exceeded 120 trillion yuan, the basic employment market is generally stable, the consumer price rises moderately, the grain production has another bumper harvest, the total domestic demand continues to expand, and the overall economic and social situation is harmonious and stable… Analysis of the hard-won China in 2022 For the economic answer sheet, it is an important experience to continue to strengthen policy linkage. To do a good job in this year’s economic work and promote economic stability and upward growth, we still need to adhere to the system concept, pay attention to strategies and methods, better coordinate economic policies and other policies, and form a joint force to stabilize growth and fight the economy.

For an economy as large as ours, it is extremely important to strengthen the systemic and holistic nature of our work. We must comprehensively consider politics and economy, reality and history, material and culture, development and people’s livelihood, resources and ecology, domestic and international aspects, etc. Factors, coordinate all aspects of policy.

It is even more important to see that what we anchor is the goal of high-quality development. This kind of upward development reflects the new development concept, where innovation becomes the primary driving force, coordination becomes an endogenous feature, green becomes a common form, openness becomes the only way, and sharing becomes the fundamental purpose. It points not only to scale and quantity issues, but also quality and structural issues; not only economic issues, but also cultural, social, ecological and environmental issues. The increasingly prominent overall characteristics of development have resulted in the need for multiple goals and multiple policies.

To seek a dynamic balance among multiple goals, multiple policies must form a systematic integration effect, support and promote each other, and jointly serve the overall situation of high-quality development. However, for a period of time, due to the lack of systematic concept, or the lack of understanding of the new development concept, some places and departments have appeared inappropriate, unsuitable or even contrary to the understanding and behavior of high-quality development. For example, some do not have a strong sense of the overall situation, and turn the division of troops into self-serving and disregarding the rest, without comprehensive consideration; ; Some implement the spirit of the Party Central Committee in a mechanical and superficial manner, and do not use their brains to carry out work creatively, resulting in “local efforts, overall disadvantages”, and the policy effect is ultimately counterproductive.

At present, the foundation for my country’s economic recovery is not yet solid, and many international institutions have continuously warned that the global economy will fall into recession in 2023. Complicated and severe internal and external situations have further tested the skills and methods of macroeconomic governance, and it is also more necessary to correct problems in policy coordination and cooperation. Shot at the critical moment and exerted force at the vital point. “To better coordinate economic policies and other policies”, this clear request put forward by the Central Economic Work Conference has grasped the key link. At the same time, on the basis of paying attention to the effectiveness of transmission and synergy between fiscal policy and monetary policy, emphasizing the administrative priorities of industrial policy, science and technology policy, and social policy is to make each policy orientation have its own focus, be targeted, and promote synergy.

The scientific deployment of the Party Central Committee guides the direction and enhances confidence. To ensure the effective implementation of various deployments, it is inseparable from the active responsibility and active actions of all regions and departments. It is necessary to strengthen the evaluation of the consistency with the macro policy orientation, pay attention to communication with the market, timely discover and adjust the deviation of policy implementation, and maximize the release of policy effects. It is necessary to strengthen the coordination and cooperation between policies in light of the actual conditions of each region, and to solve specific problems, to respond to the needs of market players, and to stimulate market vitality. Practice should be used as a standard for testing the effectiveness of various policies and work, and policy entry points should be identified around the needs and pain points of market players, and uncertainties should be eliminated in the real policy effectiveness and work effectiveness, so as to stabilize expectations, boost confidence, and unite strength.

Sufficient policy tools and efficient policy implementation have provided solid support for my country’s economic crisis into opportunity. Standing in the moment, strengthening the overall concept, being good at overall planning and coordination, with effective policy guidance and active actions of market players, we will jointly form a surging momentum for overall economic improvement and stability. The confidence and confidence in the Chinese economy will always be there.

(Jin Guanping)

