Better energy efficiency in healthcare properties

Medical practices, hospitals, nursing homes and laboratories have high energy requirements – and often overlook great potential for optimization. In the following guest article, expert Andreas Blassy* explains how better energy efficiency can be achieved in healthcare properties without any loss of quality.

Hospitals, nursing homes, laboratories and medical practices traditionally bind very large amounts of energy. On closer inspection, it becomes clear: From an energy perspective, the operation of healthcare properties is still too energy-inefficient. Obsolete energy systems not only lead to extremely high energy losses. Demographic change and higher technical equipment as well as the IT structure will push energy consumption further upwards in the future. But how can operators achieve energy efficiency using building technology without sacrificing supply quality and redundancy?

High energy consumption due to outdated technology and poor condition of the property

Intensive care and nursing of patients as well as research and development using state-of-the-art equipment are energy-intensive. The average annual energy consumption per hospital bed is 5,800 kWh for electricity alone. However, heat accounts for the largest share at 29,000 kWh.

In healthcare properties, the majority of the energy is primarily consumed in the processes for controlling and providing cooling and air. In addition, there is massive energy consumption in the course of the preparation of steam and hot water as well as energy for special diagnostics. The reason for this energy-intensive consumption is primarily the guarantee of high hygiene and quality standards. Consumption for diagnostic devices, laboratory activities and the IT equipment within the property must also be taken into account.

In addition, these buildings and areas become energy inefficient when there is too much idle time and the building technology remains uncontrolled.

The healthcare sector in particular repeatedly complains about a lack of financial resources to carry out urgently needed renovation measures on hospital buildings or research facilities. Modern heating systems or new forms of energy generation and above all by far the most important thing, energy monitoring, fall victim to cutbacks and are repeatedly postponed.

However, there is no way around optimizing the energy efficiency of healthcare properties if they not only want to remain competitive, but also want to meet the increasingly strict legal requirements.

Inventory Starting point for green building operation

The first important step towards an energy-efficient building is a precise inventory of the energy consumption in the building. Where is excess heat, cold air and electricity consumed? Where does avoidable energy loss occur? Which redundancies are too resource intensive? What is the goal of the owner or operator? All of these points must be clarified so that building technicians and energy specialists can get to work.

The old adage that every beginning is difficult is usually true here. Due to incomplete or completely missing documentation of the often decades-old properties, this work often proves to be a “mammoth task”. At the same time, most healthcare properties have undergone laborious additions and conversions over the decades, which visibly complicate an inventory.

So-called “sub”-GmbHs under one roof for overlapping activities within the building operation ensure interdependencies and complicate the energy analysis and a uniform action plan. A “simple” energy consultant is quickly overwhelmed here. It is important to get specialists and teams on board who are experienced in the fields of project management, energy management, digitization and plant construction.

Working on the machine room – package of measures for regenerative building operation

Once all the essential data has been collected and analyzed, the first priority is to renovate the building envelope. Ideally, this prevents heat loss and reduces the need for heating.

After then, ideally, a profile of the building has been drawn up by energy engineers, several measures must be taken to ensure energy-efficient building operation. Above all, this includes adapted control technology and hydraulics, optimization of the HVAC technology and distribution, needs-based control and the installation of measurement technology.

In addition, modern building control technology and digital energy monitoring are ideally recommended. It is not only possible to see how much energy is saved by which measures. It is also only now that the complete expansion of regenerative energy sources makes complete sense.

What companies and the public sector can still do

As a further solution, energy saving contracting contracts can also be used in individual cases. These oblige the contractor to save a defined amount of energy upon conclusion of the contract. In this way, the argument of high costs is partially invalidated in advance, since binding targets are set between the building operator and facility managers. However, these contracts involve a great deal of effort and, due to the complicated contractual situation and long term, harbor risks in terms of predictability and effectiveness.

Basically, it can be said that there is no alternative in the long term to achieving the highest possible level of energy efficiency in the area of ​​healthcare properties, simply because of increasing digital requirements and demographic change. The population is enjoying an ever-increasing life expectancy, but this also means that more and more people will have to be treated in clinics or cared for in nursing homes for longer or more frequently.

In order to ensure this, the systems not only have to be up-to-date in terms of energy, they also have to be able to be operated sustainably and over the long term and meet the changed requirements.

Of course, this includes the full functionality of all facilities with maximum permanent occupancy and at the same time low energy consumption.

Until then, the following applies: the more subsidies and flexibility are granted by the political side, the better. And a building that can be operated economically and energy-efficiently even without funding should be our goal.

*The author: Andreas Blassy ist Head of Digital & Energy Advisory Services bei Caverion Germany

