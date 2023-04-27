BETTER FUTURE conference: Özdemir defends food advertising ban – WELT

Politics rules into the dining room? Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir rejects this accusation. On the contrary, he says at the BETTER FUTURE conference that the ban on advertising unhealthy children’s foods empowers consumers.

Dhe topic of nutrition is particularly sensitive for many people. At the BETTER FUTURE conference in Berlin, Federal Food Minister Cem Özdemir remarked on Thursday that quite a few people have the feeling that politics is taking over their dining room.

However, the minister rejects the accusation: it is more about empowering consumers in their consumption. The labeling of food products can make a significant contribution to this. Last but not least, Özdemir has been criticized for his planned ban on children’s food advertising. The Greens have long been calling for an advertising ban on unhealthy children’s food to combat obesity and diabetes.

Özdemir made it clear that the project was not about disenfranchising consumers, but about justice: “Is it on an equal footing when some advertise with huge sums of money and children from disadvantaged and uneducated families have an above-average frequency of nutrition-related diseases?” asked the minister.

The current debate is being conducted in a “paternalistic” way by people who are better off economically and who claim: “I am fighting for your freedom to be fat”. “Justice, food policy and agriculture cannot be separated from one another,” summarized Özdemir.

When asked whether laboratory-grown meat could solve important nutritional issues of the future, the minister emphasized that there were no taboos. But health and energy shouldn’t be neglected either. Animal husbandry in Germany must continue to have a future. It is about “giving more space to fewer animals, giving farmers more money for higher forms of husbandry and strengthening consumer power through the label”.

The conference BETTER FUTURE is a series of WELT AM SONNTAG and is dedicated to ideas for a better future. For a whole day, the participants from politics, business and society discussed future issues related to sustainability.

