On the occasion of the recent “question time” in the Chamber, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has returned to the age-old theme of European Stability Mechanism (now better known as MES) to affirm three points. You confirmed that never, ever will a government you preside over ask for assistance from the ESM. You repeated that the issue of ratification by Italy (of the international agreement which provides for changes to the functioning of the original ESM) requires further investigation. And finally, he indicated the Government’s intention to initiate a reflection on the possibility of a different use of the ESM itself, as a financing tool for investments in the field of energy transition.

It is all too obvious that the ratification of the ESM is the subject of great embarrassment for this governmentand above all for at least two of the majority parties that support it, which in a not too distant past had denounced the ESM as an absolute evil, as a perverse instrument that would have reintroduced the specter of the “troika”, and conditioned the choices economic policy of sovereign and independent states.

However, we have reached a point where we can still postpone e sine the the ratification of the “new” ESM risks creating many problems for us in Europe and weakening the Italian negotiating position on other more important dossiers.

The story of the month

Let’s see the facts. The European Stability Mechanism was created in 2012, with a international treatyrather than with an act of the EU because initially not all member countries wanted to participate in the agreement (in fact only the United Kingdom remained outside, which would leave the EU a few years later). It was endowed with an initial subscribed capital of approx 700 billion euros (of which only 80 actually paid by the Member States parties to the agreement) and the possibility of financing themselves by issuing bonds on the markets.

The ESM originally had the basic function of granting financial assistance (with loans subject to certain conditions) to member countries with difficulty accessing the financial markets (but with sustainable public debt). In the years of the great economic and financial crisis he provided this assistance to Greece (the most controversial case) but also a Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Cyprus: all countries that emerged brilliantly from the crisis thanks also to the assistance of the ESM.

In 2021, a limited reform of the ESM was then adopted (with an agreement also signed by the Italian government), which essentially provided for the possibility for the mechanism to provide a financial safety net (and backstop) al Common resolution fund for banks. In fact, a further guarantee of the possibility of intervening, with a common instrument, to contain the risk of contagion in the event of a banking crisis. The same reform also partially changed the conditions for accessing financial assistance and introduced a new so-called precautionary credit line.

The agreement on this partial reform has now been ratified not only by all the other eighteen signatories, but also by the Croatia which in the meantime has joined the euro. Only the Italian ratification is missing without which the agreement cannot enter into force. Up until a few months ago, the government had entrenched itself behind the motivation that it was still awaiting the ruling of the German Constitutional Court. In the meantime this Court has ruled (in favor of ratification by Germany). There is therefore no longer any valid excuse for further delaying the approval by Parliament of the ratification bill.

The latest ratification awaited

So what’s the problem? Why only in Italy do reservations and perplexities continue to be expressed about an instrument that all the other members of the Eurozone have subscribed to and want to see become operational? Why so much distrust for a reform of the ESM which, among other things, could prove particularly useful in a phase in which there is once again fear of the risk of banking crises (perhaps not systemic but of individual banks).

The reason is essentially only one. And it has to do with the difficulty of this government, and of this majority, to deny or deny previous positions (largely inspired by ideological considerations) and to come to terms with the reality and the responsibilities incumbent on those who govern. The current state the ratification of the ESM cannot be further postponed for the simple reason that Italy alone cannot afford the luxury of blocking a reform not only signed by a previous government but above all desired by all the other parties to the agreement.

However, ratifying the ESM reform does not mean committing to request assistance from the ESM in the future. And this passage is evidently clear to the government if on more than one occasion Meloni, while avoiding taking a clear position on ratification, has stated (with all the necessary determination) that Italy will under no circumstances ask for funding from the ESM.

The solution to the ‘puzzle’ on paper should be simple and could consist in accompanying the ratification with a request, which Parliament could (with its own agenda) address to the government, to undertake not to use the assistance from the ESM. However, it is better to do it quickly and clear the field of possible misunderstandings or misunderstandings about the intentions of the Italian government. Better to avoid giving the impression that we are trying to buy time, perhaps to hypothesize a different reform of the ESM. There are too important issues on the EU agenda to allow us to remain in a stalemate on an issue now of secondary importance. Once again, the credibility of the country’s government is at stake: a credibility that we will greatly need to deal with other much more delicate and important dossiers also for our national interests.