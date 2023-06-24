“Better public debt to Italians”

ESM, Salvini reiterates his no: “Better public debt in the hands of Italians”

The political controversy over the Mes ignites with the majority risking “wrapping up” on the dossier. Meanwhile, Matteo Salvini reiterates his opposition to the use: “I do not think there is a need to put oneself in the hands of foreign funds and foreign subjects also because 600,000 Italians have subscribed to treasury bills for more than 18 billion euros in recent days: So I prefer that Italian infrastructures, Italian schools be built by asking the Italians for money and so the debt remains Italian”.

“I found it serious that the parties of the majority have deserted the vote due to their divisions – he underlined – as a jurist I say ‘Pacta sunt servanda’. Ratification does not mean access to Mes resources. And I find what happened yesterday unpleasant and even serious. Never have we seen a majority that deserts and leaves the task of voting to the opposition’. ‘The hottest front in Europe is the Mes. What have our patriots done? They deserted the front’, jokes the leader of M5s Joseph Conte. ‘Take it the majority to approve it or not. We will abstain,’ he said she.

The postponement of the controversies

Yesterday, in fact, the Council of Ministers lasted seven minutes from 17.33 to 17.40, which was supposed to approve the new Highway Code and, instead, only stayed long enough to vote on some regional laws about to expire. “The additional items on the agenda have been postponed to the next meeting”, informs the note of the CDM, skipped due to the absence of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Personal reasons arose” would not have allowed Meloni to participate in the meeting, after having met the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Mestola, at Palazzo Chigi, in preparation for the European Council at the end of the month.

In reality, some reconstructions speak of strong tensions within the majority due to the Mes, which received a first green light in the Commission from the opposition (Pd, IV-Action, +Europe while the M5S abstained). An unprecedented fact for a government, which remains divided on the European Stability Mechanism and is already looking with concern to the vote in the Chamber next June 30, coinciding with the absence of the Premier for the European Council.



