Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 25th. Topic: Better Serving Mass Travel and Promoting the Development of Electric Vehicle Industry – Interpretation of the Action Plan for Accelerating the Construction of Charging Infrastructure along the Highway

Xinhua News Agency reporter Ye Haoming

The Ministry of Transport, the National Energy Administration, the State Grid Corporation of China, and China Southern Power Grid Corporation jointly issued the “Action Plan for Accelerating the Construction of Charging Infrastructure along Highways”, which will accelerate the construction of charging infrastructure and ease the “mileage anxiety” of electric vehicle owners. and “sustainability anxiety”.

What is the background for the introduction of the new program? How to better serve the public travel? What are the future developments?

Satisfy public travel and fuel economic growth

“Accelerating the construction of charging infrastructure along the highway is to meet the public’s travel needs and build people’s satisfaction with transportation needs.” Wu Chungeng, director of the Highway Bureau of the Ministry of Transport, said.

In recent years, my country’s electric vehicle industry has developed vigorously, and the scale of production and sales has continued to grow rapidly. According to statistics, as of June this year, the number of electric vehicles in my country has reached 10.01 million, of which 2.209 million were newly registered in the first half of the year, an increase of 1.106 million or 100.26% over the first half of last year, a record high.

With the rapid growth of the scale of electric vehicles, the demand for road travel and energy supplementation of electric vehicles is also increasing. Wu Chungeng said that scientific planning, overall planning and classification to promote the construction and transformation of charging infrastructure along the highway, and speeding up the formation of a charging infrastructure network along the highway with full coverage of important nodes and good operating services is the implementation of accelerating the construction of a strong transportation country and promoting highway transportation and energy networks. An important carrier of integrated development is an important measure to serve public road travel and build people’s satisfactory transportation. It is also a need to promote the green and low-carbon development of the transportation industry and ease the pressure on national energy. It is important for promoting the energy revolution in my country’s transportation sector and achieving carbon peaking The carbon neutrality goal is significant.

Wu Chungeng said that under the current economic situation, accelerating the construction of charging infrastructure along the highway is of great significance for stimulating effective investment and electric vehicle consumption, and is conducive to driving the rise of the electric vehicle industry and the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, providing strong support for my country’s economic growth. .

Effectively alleviate the concerns of electric vehicle owners

The fear of not daring to go to high-speed and long-distance travel is the concern of many electric vehicle owners, which has caused problems such as low utilization rate of charging facilities in some service areas and high operating pressure, which in turn further affects the enthusiasm of enterprises for investment, resulting in development difficulties.

The plan proposes to strengthen the construction of charging infrastructure in expressway service areas. In principle, the charging infrastructure built in each expressway service area or the parking spaces reserved for construction and installation conditions should not be less than 10% of the parking spaces for small passenger cars.

“Combining with the current status of charging infrastructure construction in various regions and the national development plan for the electric vehicle industry, at this stage each expressway service area should have no less than 4 parking spaces actually installed with charging infrastructure; service areas in areas with a large number of electric vehicles, The actual installation of parking spaces should be further increased, according to the construction of no less than 8, to ensure that it is moderately ahead of schedule, so that it can be built in the front, when it is needed, and it can be used well.” Wu Chungeng said.

“It is necessary to scientifically and rationally select new technologies and new equipment to improve the life-cycle benefits of charging infrastructure.” Wu Chungeng introduced that the charging infrastructure along the highway should mainly meet the needs of rapid supply of electric vehicles for electric vehicles, and give priority to the rapid deployment in the expressway service area. charging equipment, and promote the construction of ultra-fast charging and high-power electric vehicle charging infrastructure in expressway service areas such as surrounding urban agglomerations. At the same time, prudently build facilities to serve specific brand models to ensure that limited land and power resources can be fully and effectively utilized.

The current charging infrastructure has problems such as heavy construction and light operation. Wu Chungeng said that the provincial transportation authorities should work with power grid companies, charging operators and other relevant parties to jointly carry out the operation and maintenance of charging infrastructure by adopting cooperative operations, signing long-term cooperation agreements, and giving operators reasonable income expectations. . At the same time, through various channels such as the Internet map service platform, the charging infrastructure settings and real-time usage are released in a timely manner, and electric vehicles are guided to rationally plan trips and charge off-peak; service areas with large traffic should appropriately place mobile charging equipment, and charging occurs at the site. When queuing up, a special person should be arranged on the spot to guide the car owners to “fast charge and go quickly”.

Helping the development of the electric vehicle industry

The plan issued this time also depicts a clear timeline for the future construction and transformation of charging infrastructure:

——Complete the construction of expressway charging infrastructure before the end of December 2022, and conduct an evaluation;

——Complete the construction of the charging infrastructure for ordinary national and provincial trunk highways by the end of December 2023, and conduct assessments to encourage qualified areas to speed up the completion of construction and optimize encryption;

——From January 2024 to December 2025, summarize and evaluate the work situation in combination with the stage, and further optimize and optimize the charging infrastructure of expressways and ordinary national and provincial trunk roads.

At the same time, it will also achieve effective coverage of rural roads, and basically form a charging infrastructure network along the road with “fixed facilities as the main body, mobile facilities as supplements, full coverage of important nodes, good operation and maintenance services, and guaranteed travel for the masses”.

Make good use of the financial support policy; optimize the construction implementation procedures, and the required land is included in the scope of road land; strengthen the construction of supporting power grids, and reasonably reserve high-voltage and high-power charging support capabilities; implement phased reductions and exemptions on site rents, and encourage charging operators to During the market cultivation period, preferential service fees will be implemented… The plan also features a series of policy “combination punches” to provide guarantees for accelerating the construction of charging infrastructure along the highway.

“The construction of charging piles in service areas (stations) along the highway is a ‘small incision’ in transportation work, but it is related to ‘big service’.” Wu Chungeng said that efforts should be made to make the charging service along the highway a transportation service. A bright business card for people’s livelihood, it actively serves the development of the national electric vehicle industry and the implementation of the national “dual carbon” strategy.