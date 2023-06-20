Better working conditions – now there’s a GAV in the delivery industry – News

The postal and logistics industry has agreed on a collective labor agreement with minimum standards. This affects over 35,000 employees in Switzerland. In particular, they also deliver unaddressed brochures and free newspapers. The details of the agreement are not yet publicly known.

It is a milestone for the industry – especially against the background of the boom in online trading in recent years. More and more goods are being delivered directly to your home, and now, for the first time, the working conditions are regulated in a binding collective labor agreement (GAV) for the entire industry.

From the point of view of the union, the GAV is necessary because the working conditions in the industry are precarious: price wars, wage pressure and unpaid waiting times for the couriers.

Minimum wages and better control

With the GAV you can control the companies better, says David Roth, General Secretary of the Syndicom trade union. “Today some people work 60 hours and are only paid for 42 hours – this will be controlled in the future.” In addition, there are now minimum wages in the GAV. So far, there had only been minimum requirements in the industry.

Negotiations on the new GAV lasted around a year and a half. In some cases, 40 people sat at the negotiating table. The trade union Syndicom and the staff association Transfair were involved in the talks.

Even the smallest subcontractors are recorded

On the employer side, it was the Swiss Delivery Association, which includes the largest employers and associations. These include Swiss Post, DHL Express, DPD, Quickmail, Planzer, the Courier Association and the Association of Newspaper and Advertising Suppliers.

Subcontractors of DHL or DPD will also be subject to the GAV in the future. Sometimes these are just very small companies with just two or three delivery vans. The new GAV thus defines binding standards for all employees who deliver letters and parcels and now also unaddressed advertising and free newspapers.

Federal Council still has to agree

Employers support the agreement, including the Post, as spokeswoman Silvana Grellmann says. “The employees in the delivery department do an incredible job every day – that’s why they should also benefit from fair working conditions.”

The details of the agreement with the concrete minimum wages are not yet known. The approval of the Federal Council is required for the GAV to come into force, and the bodies of all negotiating partners must also agree to the contract. Ratification is expected later this year.

