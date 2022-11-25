Home Business BetterThis: Revenues (+27%) and Ebitda (+25%) grew in the 9 months
BetterThis, Phygital Analytic Company operating in the customer experience sector, has taken a look at the main consolidated economic-financial management data as at 30 September 2022. Revenues amounted to 51.9 million, up 27% compared to 30 September 2021 thanks to the increase recorded by both business lines: Customer Acquisition (+24% to 45.4 million) and Customer Management (+48% to 6.4 million).

From a sector point of view, the diversification process of the Group continues: Telco (35.7%), Utilities (34.2%), Finance (17.7%), Insurance (5.5%), Luxury (3, 2%) and Other industries (3.7%). The Value of Production amounted to 52.8 million, up 27% on an annual basis.

Ebitda stands at 7.7 million (+25%, Ebitda margin at 14.5%), while adjusted Ebitda, gross of extraordinary positive and negative components relating above all to non-deductible VAT, stands at 8, 9 million.

The net financial position (debt) is equal to 22.6 million (cash positive for 0.05 million as at 30 June 2022) mainly due to the effect of the payments made in the reference quarter (Q3 2022) and relating to the transactions concluded in the previous quarter. The Net Financial Position as at 31 December 2021 was equal to 6.1 million.

The pro-forma results, which express the performance of the Meglio Questo Group in the light of the acquisitions made in the first half of 2022 (Eureweb and Smart Contact), show revenues of 61.9 million, a Production Value of 63.1 million, a Ebitda of 12.8 million (Ebitda margin at 20.4%) and an adjusted Ebitda of 14.1 million.

The company also announced the appointment of Fabio Bortolotti as Chief Financial Officer and the completion of the purchase of the remaining 49% of Meglio Questo Digital Srl, of which it already held 51%.

