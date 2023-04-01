Home Business Betting, Snaitech buys the Giove Group
Betting, Snaitech buys the Giove Group

Movements in the betting sector: Snaitech acquires the Giove Group, historic betting operator founded in 1965. The Giove Group can count on a network of 18 physical points of sale – between the provinces of Lecce and Brindisi – and an online concession. With a total collection of approx 60 million euros and over 10 million net of winnings from various gaming products, the Group employs approx 100 people. The acquisition will help strengthen Snaitech – whose brand has confirmed its leadership in the sports betting sector in the 2022 – and its presence in Puglia, where the 18 new stores acquired are added to the 300 Snai points already present in Puglia.

Agostino Romano, Chief Retail Operations Officer of Snaitech, will be appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Group. “We have an important investment plan for the strengthening of the points of sale that they become part of Snitch – which will remain the point of reference at the local level – which will include restyling interventions of the shops and a technological modernization.” – comments Agostino Romano, Chief Retail Operations Officer of Snaitech and new Chief Executive Officer of the Giove Group. “For the challenges that await us over the next few years, we will need all possible resources and for this reason I can already state that there will be no impact deriving from the acquisition of Snaitech, on the contrary, employment continuity will be guaranteed. We can’t wait to welcome the new ones colleagues in the Snaitech family”.

