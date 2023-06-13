Between inflation and interest rates, the hard test of the ECB and the Fed

Investors’ eyes are on this week’s central bank decisions, with the Federal Reserve meeting concluding on Wednesday, the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting on Friday. No surprises are expected from the BoJ, which should continue with its ultra-expansionary monetary policy, while there is more attention on the indications coming from the United States and the Eurozone.

What will the Fed decide?

The meeting of Fed should end with firm rates, but also with signs that the peak may not yet have been reached. After the decision of 3 May – in which President Jerome Powell hinted that after 500 basis points of hikes in 14 months, they might have stopped at their June meeting – business remained resilient, inflation continued to climb, payrolls rose to 339,000 and Australian and Canadian central banks surprisingly increased rates.

“At its next meeting, the Fed will have to indicate whether it believes that even more stringent rates are needed to tame inflation or whether it believes that the credit crunch of the banks is a substitute for it – commented Paolo Zanghieri, Senior Economist of Generali Investments – We do not expect a hike in Wednesday’s meeting, but at least a strong pronouncement from the central bank, warning that higher rates may be in sight since the July meeting”.

Second Bank of America, the Fed is not expected to signal an extended pause. “We expect the Fed to say that inaction in June is more like a jump – for now – and the committee maintains an upward bias on its policy rate path. This will likely be reflected in the FOMC’s statement, which is expected to maintain language on the potential for further tightening of policy rates, the chairman’s message to the press conference and the updated set of economic projections,” wrote Michael Gapen, Chief US Economist at BofA. .

The possible decision of the ECB

The BCE should instead raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point Thursday to try and control stubborn inflation. Attention will be concentrated above all on forward guidance and forecasts: the starting point is the expectation that there will be a new increase in July.

“When the ECB meets on Thursday it will probably hear a lower pressure than last year as regards inflation – said Matteo Ramenghi, Chief Investment Officer of UBS GWM in Italy – After all, the monetary policy already seems rather restrictive, considering the decrease in the demand for bank loans. However, the central bank’s view appears to have remained steadfast and market expectations are for a 25 basis point hike, likely to be followed by another by the same amount in July. (Ticker)