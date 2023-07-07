Between news and farewells, the melonian Rai season (looking for resources)

Listen to the audio version of the article

“You pulled this sòla to Mediaset with Berlinguer”. The president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca, immediately gave his very personal imprinting to the morning presentation of the Rai schedules in Naples. And Bianca Berlinguer’s passage to Mediaset becomes a reason for agency launches even before the presentation of public TV programs for the next season gets underway.

Da TeleKabul to TeleMeloni

Which, needless to go around it, will be characterized by the farewell to Viale Mazzini of historical faces. Fabio Fazio, Lucia Annunziata and, most recently, Bianca Berlinguer left what had been their home for so many years, leaving the public opinion with the impression of a sudden change of power relations, above all political. From TeleKabul to TeleMeloni. Rai CEO Roberto Sergio doesn’t agree: “I don’t recognize myself in those titles, we’re used to reading different assessments by our colleagues in the press, but just as I think TeleKabul wasn’t right before, so I don’t think that today’s Rai either a right-wing or a centre-right characterization. With the general manager, the president and all colleagues who have a pluralist vision, I believe that all together we are able to answer that these titles do not concern us”.

Fiorello risk

Is there a risk that it won’t end here? Above all there is the Fiorello knot. But the Rai CEO points straight to a contingent problem on this: «It’s still not in the schedule even if we and Fiorello want to continue but since Via Asiago, despite being a historic headquarters, is not only Rai’s, there are condominiums with whom we will try to talk because Fiorello is a Rai man and I want him badly”.

Releases and new arrivals

Excellent farewells, but also confirmations and new arrivals. In the schedules all prime time ratings champions are confirmed, from Amadeus to Carlo Conti, from Alberto Angela to Milly Carlucci, but also large spaces for those who are back from an excellent season and are preparing to confirm their success like the ‘Belve’ by Francesca Fagnani and ‘Boomerissima’ by Alessia Marcuzzi. What changes is above all the deepening, with the talks entrusted to Francesco Giorgino, Filippo Facci, Nunzia De Girolamo. But Luca Barbareschi also returns to Rai3, Caterina Balivo conquers the afternoon of Rai1, Pino Insegno lands in Viale Mazzini and doubles, in the prime time access of Rai2 and then in the early evening of Rai1.

CEO Sergio: “Rental bill also in 2024”

The new Rai – whether you want to consider it “sovereign” or, as CEO Roberto Sergio claims, together with dg Giampaolo Rossi, «more pluralist than Rai in the past» – finds itself having to deal with the same old problems. Resources first. What to do if the fee were to come out of the bill as the Ministry of the Economy has made it clear it wants? “We are not sure that the Rai license fee will come out of the bill for 2024. The important thing is that the government guarantees that these amounts go to the company”, Sergio reiterates. Hot topic. So much so that the general manager takes the stage on purpose to motivate the question: «The license fee is not only a national but a European question. The issue of public television and multimedia service resources arises as a theme at European level. Currently, of the top five European public services, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Spain, two do not have a fee. Spain hasn’t had it since 2010 and finances the public service through a very complex mechanism which provides, among other things, for private broadcasters to transfer part of their revenue to the public service. So what happens? Which is the private sector that finances the public, while in Italy it is the public service that helps the private sector through the publishing fund, tax credits and more».