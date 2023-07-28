Between recession and new measurement of prosperity

“IMF gives thumbs up over Germany,” was the headline in the Börsen Zeitung this week, Wednesday (July 26, 2023). The day before, the International Monetary Fund had forecast growth of -0.3% for Germany for the current year in the update to its “World Economic Outlook”. While all other major economies can expect growth, the German economy is threatening to shrink this year. But that wasn’t the only bad news for the German economy this week. Monday it was revealed that the purchasing managers’ index fell to 48.3 in July from 50.6, in range that indicates economic contraction. The ifo business climate index followed on Tuesday. He fell in July for the third time in a row. According to the Ifo Institute, the bad mood runs through all four economic sectors: manufacturing, trade, services and construction. In the face of this bad news, the Federal Minister of Economics and his ministry have demonstrated a keen sense of good timing: because on the same day that the IMF and the Ifo Institute had bad news for the German economy in store, the Ministry of Economics drew attention away from gross domestic product towards one alternative measurement of welfare: “BMWK starts consultation on welfare measurement in the annual economic report“, was the title of the press release of July 25, 2023.

State Secretary Sven Giegold is quoted as saying: “Gross domestic product only shows economic performance. This performance determines the material prosperity. But prosperity has other dimensions as well. Not all of them are reflected in the gross domestic product, including our successes in climate protection. Progress in terms of justice has not yet been reflected in the gross domestic product. We therefore now want to collect further data on the quality of life that supplement the gross domestic product. Together, a more accurate picture of our prosperity emerges.”

To be fair, it should be mentioned that this is not a deliberate diversionary maneuver by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in economically difficult times. Limiting the value of hard economic data (GDP) seems to be more of a project close to the heart of the Federal Minister of Economics. Shortly after taking office and before the Russia-Ukraine war and the associated economic setbacks, the minister hastily had a special chapter “Sustainable and inclusive growth – making dimensions of welfare measurable” included in the 2022 annual economic report at the beginning of 2022. It deals with more than 30 individual indicators from very different areas, with which the state of overall social welfare is to be shown in selected parts. Now “interested people from science, business, administration and civil society” should unite by September 6, 2023 questionnaire fill out to get as wide a range of opinions as possible. The results of the consultation are to be used in the further development of the welfare measurement in the Annual Economic Report 2024ff. are taken into account.

What do you think of it? In principle it is correct that prosperity and welfare are more than what is shown with the bare figure of the gross domestic product. Money alone does not make you happy. Money is a very important but certainly not the only factor in life satisfaction. Just as salary and wealth alone do not determine a person’s level of happiness, GDP alone cannot provide information about the level of welfare in a country. These connections are well known. They have been discussed among economists for decades. And it is honorable to look for alternative indicators of welfare. But one has to remain realistic: most alternative welfare indicators require at least as much interpretation as GDP. And they are vulnerable to political manipulation. Therefore, we dare to predict that it will probably never be possible to objectively present the true prosperity or welfare of a country with a single key figure or with a set of indicators. Every indicator and every key figure will still have to be interpreted in the end.

Incidentally, the “consultation process” that has now been initiated is unlikely to be of much help. The questionnaire is designed in such a way that hardly any “normal citizen” will fill it out. First, few citizens are likely to even take note of the survey. Secondly, many questions require considerable previous knowledge, so that the majority of those who have been interested in this topic for a long time will take part.

Criticism of the GDP concept often goes too far. It is often overlooked that GDP in free market countries expresses the preferences and desires of the citizens. Market economies produce those goods and services that consumers want. Thus, the widespread notion that business and society take place in different spaces is not always appropriate. Governments that want to maximize the prosperity and well-being of the population should therefore primarily ensure that citizens can develop freely and meet their needs through voluntary exchange in markets. When the economy grows and GDP rises, this usually reflects the fact that people’s needs could be met better than in the previous year. As a result, people are happier or more satisfied in terms of their own preferences.

Anyone who closely follows the debates of our time can get the impression that some contemporaries are no longer concerned with making the individual preferences of citizens the yardstick for correctly determining social prosperity. Rather, overriding goals are formulated to which the citizens have to submit. Some NGOs, think tanks and other institutions massage their ideas of a good life into the public consciousness with continuous media fire. Such ideas can be excellently supported with “feel-good indicators”.

Efforts aimed at reflecting a country’s wealth even more accurately than GDP has been able to do so far are always welcome. However, it becomes problematic when it is no longer a question of improving the measurement of wealth, but of imposing a new idea of ​​wealth and a good life on society. Today’s debates sometimes go in a direction where spokesmen see themselves as social architects, pretending that people don’t know what’s good for themselves. According to these spokesmen, ordinary people choose the wrong life because it is too materially oriented. One quickly arrives at degrowth ideas, in which consumer sovereignty and self-determination are no longer of great importance. From the point of view of such critics, people do not deal properly with the freedom to find out for themselves what makes them happy. But who should decide what happiness and prosperity means, if not every citizen for himself? This could become the critical question that will shape some fundamental economic and socio-political debates in the future.

Further aspects on this topic can be found in “Society in (value) change: Has economic performance served its purpose as a measure of welfare?” in: Norbert Berthold and Jörn Quitzau (eds.), “The business world is upside down”.