Beware of Over-the-Counter Eye Drops: FDA Warns of Infection Risk and Vision Loss

Washington — The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to consumers to avoid using certain over-the-counter eye drops due to the risk of infections that can lead to vision loss. The FDA’s recommendation includes lubricating drops from six companies, including CVS Health, Target, Rite Aid, and Cardinal Health.

In a statement released on Friday, the FDA urged consumers to immediately stop using these products and refrain from purchasing any remaining items of this kind in pharmacies and stores. The warning comes after FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions and bacteria in the facility where the eye drops are manufactured. The FDA did not disclose the location or date of the inspection.

While no infections associated with these products have been reported thus far, the FDA encourages doctors and patients to report any cases through the agency’s online reporting system. Earlier this year, an outbreak of antibiotic-resistant bacteria was linked to eye drops from two companies, EzriCare and Delsam Pharma. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that over 80 people in the US have tested positive for eye infections caused by a rare bacterial strain.

Following the recall of these products in February, health inspectors visited the plant in India where the eye drops were manufactured and discovered deficiencies in their production and testing processes, including inadequate sterilization measures. The FDA’s warning serves as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and avoid any potential risks associated with using these eye drops.

