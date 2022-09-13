Listen to the audio version of the article

Ecological and regenerative design, management of environmental systems, finance and digital innovation, artificial intelligence for the public administration. But also social media, public opinion and political marketing, psychology and ethics of palliative care, clinical criminology in the forensic field, corporate management. These are some examples of the postgraduate masters in the first edition starting in Italian universities and in the main private institutes. If on the one hand green and digital “contaminate” programs more and more, on the other, the courses in the economic, social and legal area (1,067), together with those in the health sector (1,087), always dominate. In total, the masters with enrollments still open in 2022 are 3,027, a marked increase compared to the 2,766 of last year.

Lab24 / The complete map of over 3 thousand postgraduate courses

The proposals

According to the information collected by Il Sole 24 Ore, the first level courses (which can be accessed with a three-year degree) are 1,587 and those of the second level (which require a master’s degree) 1,359, to which are added about fifty training courses for executives (designed for those who have already worked for a few years) and 35 MBA, the masters in business administration, which often offer the opportunity to study abroad.

Lessons and costs

Lessons take place online or blended (classroom plus e-learning) for 1,402 courses. The enrollment costs in 40% of cases reach a maximum of 3 thousand euros, in 27% they range between 3 and 5 thousand euros, in 19% between 5 and 10 thousand, while about 13% of masters exceeds 10 thousand euros of “tuition”, with peaks of over 60 thousand euros to be budgeted to enroll in an MBA. Faced with such important economic investments, what are the results on the labor market for those who obtain a master’s degree? Employment rate and salaries are higher than those of graduates, according to the calculations of the inter-university consortium AlmaLaurea on a sample of about 11 thousand master’s graduates in 2020 from 25 universities.

Jobs and salaries

One year after graduation, the percentage of those who work is 89.1% (compared to 74.6% for a master’s degree). At the top are the medical masters graduates, with an employment rate that reaches 94.4 per cent. And the performances among the graduates of the other areas are positive: 89.5% in the scientific and technological field, 86.9% in the economic, legal and social area and 80.3% in the humanities. Those who were not employed before the master take an average of 4.6 months to enter the world of work.The net monthly salary – one year from the title – is equal to 1,841 euros (against 1,340 euros for a three-year graduate and 1,407 for a master’s degree ) and rises to 2,107 for second-level master’s graduates: the richest paychecks are recorded in the medical galaxy (2,018 euros), while they are more contained among humanists (1,474 euros).