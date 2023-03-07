Bezahl.de handles transactions between car dealers and customers. The founders want to establish a new industry standard. There’s money for that now.

Bezahl.de founders Ulrich Schmidt (left) and Lasse Diener want to use a new injection of capital to drive expansion in the European car market NX Technologies

The trend towards contactless payment hasn’t quite arrived in the car industry yet: for car dealers, most transactions – whether it’s repairs in the workshop or the purchase of a new car – are made in cash or by bank transfer. The Cologne-based fintech NX Technologies, founded in 2018, wants to tackle this problem and digitize the car trade. The founders Lasse Diener and Ulrich Schmidt use their platform Bezahl.de to handle all payment transactions between customers and retailers. In their Series A financing, the Cologne-based company has now collected eleven million euros from investors.

We led the round by New York venture capitalist Motive Partners. He took over the Berlin fund Embedded Capital from Finleap founder Ramin Niroumand in November 2022. Niroumand had already participated in the Cologne startup as the main investor in the seed round in January 2021. At that time, Diener and Schmidt secured five million euros. In the current round, smaller business angels and family offices such as Wessel Management from Munich have also increased their commitment.

With the fresh capital, the founders plan to push ahead with their expansion in the German and European market and expand their range of integrated financial products.

Bezahl.de: More digital, less manual

Instead of manually assigning invoices for car purchases and workshop services and sending them by post, Bezahl.de sends the customer a payment reminder by e-mail. That saves time and money: according to the founders, car dealers previously “burned two-thirds of their margin in the back office”. Similar to an online shop, customers are forwarded to a check-out process via a link. There you can choose whether you want to pay by bank transfer, with a virtual credit card, Paypal or in installments. According to the founders, the “Buy now pay later” option in particular is a novelty in the automotive industry.

For buyers who prefer to pay when the vehicle is handed over, NX Technologies – the company behind Bezahl.de – also provides self-service terminals “like at Ikea” in car dealerships, alternatively payment by cell phone is also possible. With a special tool, the startup can have customers verified to avoid money laundering in larger transactions. The startup charges merchants fees per transaction and branch.

Automating the process via Bezahl.de and making it compatible with various ERP systems was a “pain”, said CEO Diener in an interview with Gründerszene in December. From VW to BMW to Mercedes, every car company uses different software to control internal processes such as finance, supply chains and procurement, to which NX Technologies initially had to dock. According to Diener, the variety of systems in the car trade is also the reason why, apart from Bezahl.de, hardly any other fintechs have “touched” the area so far.

In addition to car dealerships: Furniture companies and hospitals should also show interest

According to its own information, the Cologne-based company counts more than 50 of the 100 largest car dealerships in Germany among its customers – most of them are based in NRW. According to the Central Association of German Motor Vehicle Trades (ZDK), there are around 37,000 car dealerships and garages in Germany alone – the industry generates sales of around 180 billion in Germany.

“We will not remain a small German company,” says Diener. There are already internationally active customers who are interested in Payment.de also being used in France and Spain. With its expansion, the fintech therefore wants to strategically orientate itself towards the European locations of its customers.

Other markets could also become relevant for the founders Diener and Schmidt. They received inquiries from the furniture industry and the healthcare sector. Diener: “One example is beauty clinics. They have to deal with large sums of money and private bills and so far have managed receivables completely themselves.”

Today, the Cologne-based company employs around 100 people and is planning to expand its team beyond that. The founders do not talk about internal sales. However, they state that they have processed over four billion euros in transaction volumes via Pay.de.