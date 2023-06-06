BF signs agreements to cultivate 900 hectares in Algeria

(Teleborsa) – BFa holding listed on Euronext Milan and active in the agro-industrial sector, ha signed binding agreements which will allow BF Algeria to complete the process for issuing the cultivation permit of southern Saharan areas of the territory, by the Algerian government, which has already assigned a cultivable area of ​​about 900 hectares.

BF Algeria is the ad hoc corporate vehicle in agreement with the dating algerino Benmalem Imed Ben Hocine (Covers South – primary player in Algerian logistics) and which will be controlled by BF. This is a further step by the BF group towards the realization of the international development project, particularly focused in this phase towards North Africa.

“The birth of BF Algeria represents the fundamental step to kick off projects on the Algerian territory, creating the basis of a lasting and profitable presence which we intend to develop in an even more territorially extended form”, commented the CEO Federico Vecchioni.

“With today’s signing of the binding agreements in Algeria, which took place in conjunction with the mission of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, BF will be able to commit itself to improving the productive, working and living conditions of peoples close to us – he added – This new chapter of BF fills us with great pride, for what it will be able to represent in terms of international credibility“.