BFF Banking Group: BFF TechLab is born, the group’s laboratory for technological innovation

BFF TechLab is born, the laboratory for technological innovation of the BFF Banking Group.

All this after the acquisition, by BFF, of 100% of the share capital of MC3 Informatica, a consulting company that in recent years has supported BFF in the implementation of the current core-factoring system and in the definition of other application architectures. .

The operation closed yesterday and, in accordance with the growth path outlined by BFF in the 2023 Business Plan, allows for the vertical integration of all MC3 development activities related to the management and evolution of the group’s information system.

