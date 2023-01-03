Home Business BFF: new partnership with Replica SIM
BFF: new partnership with Replica SIM

BFF announces the partnership with Replica SIM, active in the securities brokerage sector, and investment manager and execution broker for the management of investment funds.

The collaboration, which began with the traditional services of Custodian and Settlement Agent, was then extended to the service of General Clearing Member – trading on the MTS Repo market (Mercato Telematico dei Tito di Stato) – and SFTR signaling (Securities Financing Transactions Regulation ).

Paolo Callegaro, Director of the Securities Services area of ​​BFF, commented: “We are proud of this new partnership in support of players operating in investment services, and of the trust placed in us by a major company with important volumes such as Replica SIM. Our commitment is aimed at promoting the growth of our customers by leveraging the operational flexibility that distinguishes us and the ability to offer tailor-made solutions”.

