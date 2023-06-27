BGH negotiates tougher competition controls by Amazon

Amazon’s legal battle against the Federal Cartel Office could initially concern the European Court of Justice (ECJ). This was indicated on Tuesday before the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe. A year ago, the Bundeskartellamt determined that Amazon was of “outstanding cross-market importance for competition”. This declaratory decision formed the basis for the Bundeskartellamt having been conducting two investigations since November 2022. Cartel Office head Andreas Mundt said at the time that the authority was investigating in the two proceedings “whether and how Amazon is affecting the business opportunities of retailers who compete with Amazon’s own trading business on the Amazon marketplace.”

