BGH regulates new limitation periods for rental information

Anyone who sells a property must submit an energy performance certificate. A lot of real estate listings say it’s a work in progress. However, buyers should not do without it voluntarily, but rather insist on it. Only then does he get a comparative value for the energy hunger of a property, especially as far as the costly heating requirements are concerned. But beware: There are two variants, the requirement and the consumption card. The latter only provides information on how much energy the previous residents used on average over three years – and that depends on their individual heating behavior. The requirement certificate is only based on the building fabric and average weather and is more objective.

