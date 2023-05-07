Bianca Berlinguer, Maggioni, Fuortes: the monstrous salaries of Rai. Digits

From Bianca Berlinguer to Monica Maggioni up to Ranucci (Report): this is how much Rai managers and journalists earn

While the Meloni government gets his hands on public television with the aim of “changing the narrative of the country”, the history of cap on the salaries of public managers in Italy it continues to hold sway in the public debate. If on the one hand the cabinet on Friday, despite the League’s doubts, he gave the green light to the decree containing the new age limits for foreign directors of theaters and opera foundations – an ad hoc law that paves the way for the passage of the managing director Rai Carlo Fuortes (appointed by the Draghi government) al San Carlo of Naples (the current superintendent Stephane Lissner has in fact turned 70) – on the other the digit monsters of the salaries of managers e journalists of the public service, published on the Rai website, can only leave you dumbfounded.

READ ALSO: Rai, the amendment that brings Fuortes to the San Carlo in Naples appears in the CDM

The salaries of Rai employees equal to or greater than 200 thousand euros are in fact disclosed by the same Italian company concessionaire of the public radio and television service on its online portal. And if we sift through the list we find interesting figures (and imbalances). For example, let’s start from the top of the company: Marinella Soldi, former general manager of MTV Italia and president of Rai since 21 July 2021, how much does she earn? According to the Rai graph also published by the site Key4biz.it and of 180mila gross euros per year. A monstrous figure? But, actually, not so much. According to what the online portal explains, the Soldi check it is below the average annual salary of a Rai manager or director which travels around the gross figure of 228 thousand euros which, spread over 14 months, translates into 16,200 euros per month. In total there are 75 Rai managers who receive a transfer of this size every month “more or less”.

In fact, among these we find the current managing director Carlo Fuortes and the reporter Bianca Berlinguerthe gross monthly salary is 17,142 thousand euros which, per year, makes 240 thousand thousand euros: the maximum limit by law. But not only Berlinguer. Silvia Calandrelli, Director of Culture and Educational takes 240 thousand euros gross a year. Same fate for Alexander Casarindirector of the Regional Newspaper, Paul Del Broccomanaging director of Rai Cinema, Monica Maggionidirector of Tg1, Antonio Preziosi, director Rai Parliament e Robert Sergio, director of RAI Radio. Stefano Coletta, Director of Prime Time Entertainment, instead receives 226 thousand euros. Slightly higher than salary Siegfried Ranucci, deputy director within the Investigation Department who takes 229 thousand euros. TO Marco Franzelli, director of Rai Sport, instead 207 thousand euros go. In the end, Luke Milandirector of Rai Kids, receives 221 thousand euros annually.

Subscribe to the newsletter

