Bianca Berlinguer towards Mediaset and Discovery, but where is the consistency?

Bianca Berlinguer towards Mediaset and Discovery: the contradictions of power. Comment

As in the best leftist radical-chic tradition Bianca Berlingueraka “Bianchina” as her friend calls her Mauro Coronaprepares to transhumance arms and baggage from Mamma Rai to Mamma Mediaset, barefoot and chanting, making the well-known pilgrimage Rome – Cologno Monzese. If we were in a normal country to name just Massimo D’Alema, there would be nothing wrong with it, a normal game of competition but in this case there are two facts that give the measure of the particularity of our country.

Meanwhile, there is a common feature. For years characters and personalities from the Rai world have insulted the centre-right and in particular Silvio Berlusconi and then they move in when things go badly in the public service. And so it happened in many precedents starting with the high priest of a low cult, such as Michael Santorobitter enemy of Berlusconi and who then went to eat at his table spitting -for a surcharge- even on the plate where he ate (lavishly).

