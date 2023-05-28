Biden and Republicans agree on preliminary deal in US debt dispute

Biden, according to the White House, said it was an important step forward that would reduce spending while protecting vital programs for working people and strengthening the economy for all. In addition, the agreement protects the most important parts of his agenda. “The agreement represents a compromise, which means that not everyone gets what they want.” Over the next few days, the negotiating teams would finalize the text of the law. The agreement will be forwarded to the House of Representatives and Senate. “I urge both chambers to pass the agreement immediately.”