Biden announces release of 15 million barrels of oil reserves, denies politically motivated



According to comprehensive foreign media reports, on the 19th local time, US President Biden announced the release of 15 million barrels of crude oil from the National Strategic Petroleum Reserve into the market to help curb energy prices, and denied that the move was motivated by any political motives.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration announced the release of an additional 15 million barrels of oil on top of the six-month release of the 180 million strategic oil reserve, and extended the previous release plan to December this year.

In particular, Biden noted that there are currently about 400 million barrels of oil in the National Strategic Reserve, which is more than enough to deal with any emergency. As such, he has instructed the White House economic team to prepare for a potential new round of reserve releases.

“() It’s not coming down fast enough,” Biden said in a White House speech. “The rise in oil prices has hit nearly every household in this country, squeezing their household budgets.”

According to reports, Biden explicitly denied that “the new round of strategic oil reserve release was motivated by any political motivation” when answering reporters’ questions later. “It’s completely unpolitically motivated … it’s about making sure energy companies have enough oil,” Biden stressed.

But Jay Hax, the former head of the U.S. Energy Information Administration, said the government’s move is unlikely to lead to a drop in natural gas prices, according to NPR.

“With 15 million barrels of oil on the market, we’re actually talking about a pretty small share here,” Hax said. “I don’t think this extra increase is actually much of a boost.”

Article source: China News Network