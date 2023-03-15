Home Business Biden approves drilling in Alaska. Al Gore attacks him: “Irresponsible”
Biden approves drilling in Alaska. Al Gore attacks him: “Irresponsible”

Biden approves drilling in Alaska. Al Gore attacks him: “Irresponsible”

The American president approves the Willow drilling project in Alaska: environmentalists consider it a disaster for the climate

L’Biden administration approved the Willow oil project, in northern Alaska, of the US company ConocoPhillips, a plan that will affect the America’s last untouched wilderness and that it had been strongly opposed by environmental groups.

The project, which is estimated will produce about 576 million barrels of oil over 30 years, was seen as a key test of Biden’s climate commitments, as well as his energy priorities. The Willow Oil Projectnearly 7 billion dollars invested, has been approved in a reduced version: three drilling wellsinstead of the five originally requested by ConocoPhillips, a cut that will slightly reduce emissions and reduce the impact on sensitive ecosystems in the region.

Former Vice President and environmentalist Al Gore: ‘Recklessly irresponsible decision’

Former US Vice President and ecologist Al Gore he told the Guardian that expanding oil extraction in Alaska is incompatible with a zero-emissions future. And you mentioned a proposal “recklessly irresponsible”.

The drilling will occur in an area of 930 thousand square kilometers of the National Petroleum Reservelocated in the North Slope region of northern Alaska.

