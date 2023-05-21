Biden at the G7 but think about the debt. Race against time to avoid default

Debt crisis in the US, the specter of default is approaching

The negotiations between the White House and the Republicans to raise the public debt ceiling and avoid a US default starting from June 1 they are still waiting to find an agreement between the parties. Leading Republican negotiators came out shortly after talks resumed last night, saying no further meetings were planned for Saturday and they weren’t going over any meetings on Sunday. Less than two weeks, therefore, until the day when the federal government may no longer be able to pay all its debts. A scenario that could cause new turmoil on the financial markets and lead to further increases in interest rates.

Despite the deadlock in the negotiations, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, continues to say he is optimistic about the possibility of finding a solution on raising the debt ceiling. “I still believe we will be able to avoid default,” he said on the sidelines of the G7 meeting underway in Hiroshima, Japan. The White House has acknowledged that “serious differences” remain with Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, while Democrats run the Senate with a slim majority.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said progress needed to change the “trajectory” of government deficit spending and rapidly increasing debt. Republicans are pushing for sharp spending cuts in exchange for government-imposed debt limit increases, while Democrats are calling for spending to remain stable at this year’s levels. The House last month approved a budget plan that would cut government spending by 8% starting next year. Instead, Democrats say it would impose average cuts of at least 22% on programs such as education and law enforcement.

