Biden makes the assets: anti-Trump move. Here’s what’s behind it

Joe Biden is about to take one decision meant to divide public opinion American and the voters. The president of the Usa prepare a measure for cut l’enorme federal deficit: the patrimonial. In the tax collection plan for super incomes – reports Il Tempo – there is also the doubling from the taxation on the “capital gain”, which would pass from 20 to 39.6 percentand higher taxation on corporations and on incomes of the Americans richerwith a I earn higher than $400,000 a year. In fact, the proposal has little chance to pass to Congress, given that the new one is in the House Republican majority.

But it will be used by Biden in the campaign for presidential elections of 2024to indicate in conservatories those who are opposed to taxation of the richest. To reduce the deficit, the Republicans have invoked the cut at the social spending, which would hit the middle and weakest groups. Biden’s measure would be the answer to that adopted in 2017 from his predecessor, Donald Trumpand that he had expected huge relieve tax for the corporation eh super rich. The race to stay White House it has already begun.

