Home Business Biden does something leftist: the patrimonial. This is how Trump aims to retort
Business

Biden does something leftist: the patrimonial. This is how Trump aims to retort

by admin
Biden does something leftist: the patrimonial. This is how Trump aims to retort

Joe Biden – Donald Trump (Lapresse)

Biden makes the assets: anti-Trump move. Here’s what’s behind it

Joe Biden is about to take one decision meant to divide public opinion American and the voters. The president of the Usa prepare a measure for cut l’enorme federal deficit: the patrimonial. In the tax collection plan for super incomes – reports Il Tempo – there is also the doubling from the taxation on the “capital gain”, which would pass from 20 to 39.6 percentand higher taxation on corporations and on incomes of the Americans richerwith a I earn higher than $400,000 a year. In fact, the proposal has little chance to pass to Congress, given that the new one is in the House Republican majority.

But it will be used by Biden in the campaign for presidential elections of 2024to indicate in conservatories those who are opposed to taxation of the richest. To reduce the deficit, the Republicans have invoked the cut at the social spending, which would hit the middle and weakest groups. Biden’s measure would be the answer to that adopted in 2017 from his predecessor, Donald Trumpand that he had expected huge relieve tax for the corporation eh super rich. The race to stay White House it has already begun.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Real Estate Annual Report Quick Reading | Jinhui Holdings: Revenue in 2021 will increase by 14.8% year-on-year to 40.02 billion yuan | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Prada, profits (+58%) and revenues are flying. Bertelli:...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: The US job market...

Cracks discovered on two more nuclear reactors

Forecasts for 2023, Target Price and Quotation

The price reduction of 100,000 is just the...

15 percent more wages: Verdi members vote for...

Buffett: not just Coca-Cola. Where do you get...

Health – RKI reports 7829 new corona infections...

Enel closes the agreement to leave Romania. Transaction...

Media: Hubei does not do China’s Detroit while...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy