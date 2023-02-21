Home Business Biden in Kiev, little top secret. Trip prepared for months, green light from Putin
Biden in Kiev, little top secret. Trip prepared for months, green light from Putin

Biden in Kiev, little top secret. Trip prepared for months, green light from Putin

War Russia Ukraine, Biden’s little “top secret” trip to Kiev

Joe Biden for the first time since the beginning of guerra in Ukraine He went to Kiev to meet the Ukrainian president in person Zelensky. But the journey – according to what was reconstructed and reported by Corriere della Sera – was not exactly a mission “top secret“, indeed. The plan had been finalized months before and already since last Friday had gotten the green light from Putin it’s yes Moscato avoid a nuclear war. One idea involved a meeting with Zelensky on the border between Poland e Ukraine; another placed their face to face a Lvivhit by Russian bombing but relatively safer of the capital. Both the Secret Service and the Pentagon had raised objections to some of the itineraries presented. In the end Biden chose Kiev. It is the first time in modern history that an American leader has visited a war zone it does not do it under the auspices of the US military.

Il president and a small group of officials – continues the Corriere – have finalized the decision last Friday. “It’s a risk he wanted to take“said director of communications Kate Bedingfield yesterday. It was a journey”necessary“: Biden was one of the few allied leaders haven’t done it yet. The president secretly departed from Washington under cover of darkness at 4:15 on Sunday morningaboard a smaller than usual aircraft, a Air Force C-32 (a modified Boeing 757, which he usually uses for travel within the United States at small airports). Once taken off, the radio call “SAM060” (Special Air Mission) was used instead of the usual “Air Force One”. After a fuel stop in Germany, he landed at the base in Rzeszow Poland. And she continued by train for 10 hours. They were also with him on this expedition two reporters.

