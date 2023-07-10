Biden makes a stopover in London

Biden and Sunak have seen each other several times in the past six months. Only recently Sunak was a guest in Washington. In March, Biden visited UK-owned Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. To the dismay of many Brits, however, Biden spent most of his time in Ireland, where he celebrated his Emerald origins.

For Sunak there was only a short cup of coffee in it. That seemed incompatible with the allegedly very special relationship that was believed to have with the United States. Conservative British media even posed the provocative question of whether Biden was “anti-British”. For Sunak, who is under domestic political pressure, the meeting with the most powerful man in the world should above all be a welcome opportunity to underline his own importance as a statesman.

