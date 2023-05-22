Biden-McCarthy will meet in the US debt dispute on Monday

“It’s a question with a lot of ifs and buts,” says Ralfcircul, an expert from Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen. Should the US actually default, the dollar could lose a lot of value. In return, the euro should appreciate significantly. “That would be very inconvenient for the German export industry in the already difficult economic situation, since the stronger euro would make their goods more expensive internationally,” warns Runde. It is also conceivable that there will be an additional global rise in interest rates via the capital markets – which would also be a heavy burden for the German and European economy. “However, how long the debt dispute actually drags on is likely to be decisive for the concrete effects,” expectscirculation.